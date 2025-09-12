Home / World News / Nepal eases visa, exit rules for stranded foreign nationals amid unrest

Nepal eases visa, exit rules for stranded foreign nationals amid unrest

Nepal Protest
Smoke and flames billow out after vehicles were set on fire during massive anti-government protests, in Kathmandu, Nepal. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Kathmandu
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2025 | 2:03 PM IST
Nepal authorities have announced temporary measures to facilitate foreign nationals stranded in the country due to the ongoing curfew in the Kathmandu Valley.

According to Immigration officials, international travellers whose visas were valid through September 8 can now obtain exit permits and regularise their visas without paying additional fees, The Himalayan Times reported on Friday.

The facility will be available both at immigration offices and at departure points.

Authorities have also put in place arrangements for visa transfers in cases where visitors lost their passports during the disturbances.

Travellers carrying emergency passports or other travel documents issued by their respective embassies will have their visas transferred to the new documents under existing rules, ensuring a smooth departure from Nepal, the officials said.

A prohibitory order is in place in Kathmandu from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm. A curfew order will come into effect from 7:00 pm Friday to 6:00 am Saturday and remain in place throughout the night.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :NepalVisavisit visasKathmandu

First Published: Sep 12 2025 | 2:03 PM IST

