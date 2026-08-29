Nepal needs help in technical areas, not search and rescue: Foreign min

Nepal ​needs foreign help in specialised and technical areas in which it does not ??have expertise in the aftermath of the devastating flood that hit its Himalayan border with China this week, but not in search and rescue, ‌its foreign minister told Reuters.

A ​glacier collapse on Wednesday ​unleashed a huge torrent of rock, ice, mud and debris through ​Himalayan mountain river systems, killing nearly 600 people in Nepal and China's Tibet, with more than 2,000 still unaccounted for.

Shisir Khanal said Kathmandu needs foreign help in areas such as rescuing people ​stuck in tunnels, opening transport and communication services in places where ‌bridges have been destroyed, identification of dead bodies, DNA testing ​and storing bodies for longer durations.