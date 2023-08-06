Home / World News / Nepal's PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda to visit China in September end

Nepal's PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda to visit China in September end

Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' will visit China in September end, Foreign Minister N P Saud said on Sunday

Press Trust of India Kathmandu
Pushpa Kamal Dahal, Prime Minister, Nepal

Aug 06 2023
Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' will visit China in September end, Foreign Minister N P Saud said on Sunday, a trip aimed at maintaining a balance in ties with both the neighbours - China and India.

This will be Prachanda's second foreign trip after assuming the office in December last year. The 68-year-old Communist Party of Nepal-Maoist Centre (CPN-MC) leader visited India in June as his first foreign trip after assuming office for the third time.

Foreign Minister Saud said the prime minister would pay an official visit to the northern neighbour towards the third or fourth week of September.

"Preparations are almost complete for the prime minister's upcoming visit to China," Saud said while speaking at a Ministry of Foreign Affairs programme to mark the digitalised verification of the police clearance certificate at the Consular Service Office here.

He said that the present government was committed to strengthening cordial relations with friendly countries, especially with the neighbours.

We have good relations with our northern neighbour as well, he said.

Foreign relations should not be based on ideological and psychological grounds, rather it should be based on promoting national dignity, strengthening national unity and guided by national interest and mutual benefits, he said, adding that the present government was clear about its foreign policy.

Recalling the prime minister's visit to India, he said the visit was successful and fruitful.

We are trying to maintain a balance in our relations with friendly countries if they are strained in the past," he said.

Prachanda's visit to China is a bid by the senior Maoist leader to strike a balance in relations with China and India.

China has been actively investing in Nepal in many infrastructure projects.

Aug 06 2023

