Talks between Israel's caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party and Gadi Eisenkot's Yashar party over the formation of a national unity government appear to have collapsed, with substantial differences reportedly persisting between the two sides and senior Likud ministers launching attacks on Eisenkot and his potential coalition partners, The Times of Israel reported.

The development follows a meeting between Netanyahu and Eisenkot at the Kirya defence headquarters in Tel Aviv, which lasted around two hours and focused on the possibility of forming a unity government.

According to The Times of Israel, citing a joint statement, Likud and Yashar described the meeting as "businesslike", saying both sides had sought to bridge the "substantial gaps" between them. However, Hebrew media reports indicated that the discussions failed to produce a breakthrough and that no further meetings between the negotiating teams had been scheduled.

The meeting came after Netanyahu announced, on Saturday, that he was willing to serve as the second Prime Minister in a rotation arrangement, allowing Eisenkot to take the first turn in office. Following the offer, Eisenkot had given Likud 24 hours to reach a coalition agreement. However, a source close to Netanyahu told Israel's Channel 12 that the discussions had revealed a lack of interest on Eisenkot's part in forming a unity government. "Today it has become clear that Eisenkot is not interested in a national unity government," the source said, as quoted by The Times of Israel. According to The Times of Israel, Eisenkot reportedly told Netanyahu that he remained committed to his existing political bloc while leaving the door open for Likud and its allies to join the government after its formation, provided they accepted its guiding principles.

Meanwhile, Likud ministers criticised Eisenkot's efforts to form a government with the backing of parties outside Netanyahu's bloc. Culture Minister Miki Zohar warned United Torah Judaism (UTJ), the ultra-Orthodox party that was previously allied with Netanyahu but is now negotiating with Yashar, against joining an Eisenkot-led government. "If they go with Eisenkot in light of his improper conduct, it will mark a complete severing of ties with the right," Zohar said, as quoted by The Times of Israel. Education Minister Yoav Kisch also criticised the proposed arrangement, warning that a government dependent on only one side of the political spectrum could deepen divisions within Israeli society.

"A government that relies on only one side of the political spectrum will once again drive the other side into the streets, deepen the divide and increase hatred," Kisch said. Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi also aimed Eisenkot in a post on X, sharing an AI-generated image depicting Arab lawmakers Ahmad Tibi and Mansour Abbas setting fire to an Israeli flag with a Hanukkah candle handed to them by Eisenkot. "Eisenkot, have you decided to sell us out to those who glorify martyrs? On the eve of Hanukkah, do you want to extinguish the light of Israel? Have you gone mad?" Karhi wrote in his post.