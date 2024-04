Netanyahu vows to carry out Rafah invasion which US calls a mistake

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has escalated his pledge to invade the southern Gaza city of Rafah, which is filled with around 1.4 million Palestinians, most of whom are displaced from other parts of the Gaza Strip.

It will happen. There is a date, Netanyahu said in a video statement Monday, without elaborating.

The United States, Israel's closest ally, has said a ground operation into Rafah would be a mistake and has demanded to see a credible plan to protect civilians. Netanyahu spoke as Israeli negotiators are in Cairo discussing international efforts to broker a cease-fire deal with the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

Israeli troops withdrew Sunday from Khan Younis, another city in southern Gaza, ending a key phase of the war. Defense officials say they're regrouping ahead of a push into Rafah. Palestinians who visited Khan Younis on Monday said the city is now unlivable, offering them little immediate chance to return. Many have been sheltering in Rafah.

The Palestinian death toll from the war has passed 33,200, with nearly 76,000 wounded, Gaza's Health Ministry said. The ministry doesn't differentiate between civilians and combatants in its tally, but says women and children make up two-thirds of the dead.

The war began Oct 7 when Hamas-led militants stormed into southern Israel, killing some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and taking around 250 people hostage.

Turkey restricts export of dozens of products to Israel



Turkey says it is restricting the export of dozens of products to Israel, including aluminum, steel, construction materials and chemical fertilisers over Israel's military actions in Gaza.

The decision announced Tuesday came a day after Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said Ankara would impose measures against Israel for rejecting a request for Turkish military cargo planes to join an operation to airdrop aid to Gaza. He said Turkey would continue the measures until Israel declares a cease-fire and allows the uninterrupted flow of aid to Gaza.

The Turkish Ministry of Trade issued a list of 54 products subject to the export restrictions.

This decision will remain in effect until Israel declares an immediate cease-fire in Gaza as part of its obligations arising from international law, and allows a sufficient and uninterrupted flow of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, the ministry said.

Nato-member Turkey is among the strongest critics of Israel's military actions in Gaza. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's government has been criticised domestically for not halting trade with Israel.

Netanyahu vows to carry out Rafah ground invasion



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has escalated his pledge to invade the southern Gaza city of Rafah, declaring: There is a date.

Netanyahu has repeatedly said Israel must send ground forces into Rafah, saying it is Hamas' last stronghold in Gaza.

But the international community, including the US, opposes the operation, saying the roughly 1.4 million civilians seeking shelter there will be in danger.

Israel has insisted it has a plan to protect the civilians.

In a video statement Monday, Netanyahu said the Rafah operation is essential for victory. He said, It will happen. There is a date, without elaborating. He spoke as Israeli negotiators were in Cairo discussing international efforts to broker a cease-fire deal with Hamas.

Israeli offensive in Khan Younis damaged more than half of all buildings in the city, map experts say



A pair of mapping experts say Israel's offensive in the southern Gaza City of Khan Younis appears to have left over half of the city's buildings with damage or destruction visible from space.

As of last week, over 55% of the city's buildings were likely damaged or destroyed, according to an analysis of Copernicus Sentinel-1 satellite data by Corey Scher of the CUNY Graduate Center and Jamon Van Den Hoek of Oregon State University. They say that accounts for 45,000 buildings.

Still, the damage in Khan Younis and other parts of the Strip's south is considerably less than in the north of Gaza, where the researchers estimate 70% of buildings were likely damaged or destroyed.

Israel's ground and aerial bombardment campaign, begun after the Hamas attack Oct 7, has wreaked unprecedented damage on the strip, levelling entire apartment buildings and leaving much of the territory in ruins, a moonscape from war.

Israel withdrew its last ground troops from Khan Younis on Sunday, marking the end of a key phase in its war against Hamas.

Israel to buy 40,000 tents to evacuate Palestinians from Rafah, Israeli official says



An Israeli official confirms that Israel is purchasing 40,000 tents to prepare for the evacuation of hundreds of thousands of Palestinians from the southern Gaza city of Rafah.

Israel says Rafah is Hamas' last stronghold and is vowing to send ground troops into the city. But the international community, including the US, opposes the offensive, saying it would endanger Palestinian civilians.

More than 1 million Palestinians, over half of Gaza's population, have fled to Rafah after being displaced by fighting elsewhere in the territory.

Israel has said it has a plan to evacuate civilians ahead of its offensive, and Israel's Defence Ministry on Monday published a tender seeking a supplier of tents.

The Israeli official, speaking on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to speak to the media, said the tents were part of the Rafah preparations.

Israeli army says a Palestinian woman was shot dead attempting to stab a soldier in West Bank



The Israeli army said its forces shot dead a Palestinian women in the northern West Bank on Monday, after she attempted to stab a soldier at a checkpoint.

The army said the incident took place at the Tayasir checkpoint near the northern West Bank town of Tubas.

In a statement, the Palestinian Health Ministry identified the deceased as a young woman but did not state her name or age.

At least 460 Palestinians in east Jerusalem and the West Bank have been killed by Israeli fire since the Israel-Hamas war erupted six months ago, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

Many have been shot dead in armed clashes, some while attempting to stab Israeli forces, and others for throwing stones at troops.

The Associated Press has reported on several cases where Palestinians have been shot dead for posing no apparent threat to nearby troops.

Knife attacks by Palestinian women are rare.

Pope Francis meets with families of hostages

Pope Francis met Monday with relatives of hostages taken by Hamas on Oct 7, marking the six-month anniversary of the attack in southern Israel with an hourlong audience.

The Vatican released photos of the encounter, showing the relatives of the several of the hostages sitting in a semicircle in front of Francis in his private library in the Apostolic Palace. Each one held a poster with a photo and the name of their loved one.

It was the second time Francis has met with relatives of the hostages. On Nov 22, he met with a delegation of Israelis, and then separately a delegation of Palestinians whose relatives had been harmed during the long Mideast conflict.

Francis has called for the immediate release of the hostages and a cease-fire in Gaza, and for humanitarian aid to urgently reach desperate Palestinians.

Gaza health ministry reports 32 people killed in last 24 hours



The Health Ministry in Gaza on Monday said the bodies of 32 people killed in Israel's bombardment have been brought to hospitals in the beleaguered territory in the past 24 hours. Hospitals also received 47 wounded people, it said.

The fresh fatalities brought the death toll in the strip to 33,207 since the war began on Oct 7, it said.

The ministry doesn't differentiate between civilians and combatants, but said two thirds of the dead are children and women. The Israeli military says it has killed 12,000 militants, without providing evidence.

The ministry said 75,933 people have been wounded.

The ministry said many casualties remain under the rubble and first responders have been unable to retrieve them amid the relentless bombing.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia call on Israel to halt its military operations in Gaza



Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have called on Israel to halt its military operations in Gaza and seek a peaceful solution to the conflict in line with UN resolutions.

The two countries made the demands in a joint statement on Monday after a meeting between Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Mecca.

The two sides called for international efforts to halt Israeli military operations in Gaza, mitigate humanitarian impact and underscored the imperative for the international community to pressure Israel to cease hostilities, adhere to international law, and facilitate unhindered humanitarian aid access to Gaza," according to the statement.

They also discussed the need for a peace process in accordance with UN resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative aimed at finding a just and comprehensive solution, for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital."



Israeli military says it killed a Hezbollah commander in Lebanon



Israel's military says it has killed a commander of Hezbollah's secretive Radwan Force in southern Lebanon.

Ali Ahmad Hussein is one of the most senior militants killed since Israel and Hezbollah began exchanging fire at the start of the war in Gaza. His killing comes as regional tensions soar after an apparent Israeli attack last week on Iran's consulate in Syria, threatening to spark a wider conflagration.

The Israeli military said two other Hezbollah militants were also killed in the strike early Monday.

Hezbollah announced the death of Ali Ahmad Hussein but did not give any details on the circumstances or his role within the group, in line with how they announce the deaths of their members.

The Israeli military said he was killed in an Israeli airstrike in the southern Lebanese village of Sultaniyeh. It said in a statement that Hussein was responsible for carrying out attacks on northern Israel.

Hezbollah militants and Israeli troops have clashed along the tense Lebanon-Israel border since Oct 8. Hezbollah says it would stop firing rockets once a cease-fire is reached in the Gaza Strip that would end the Israel-Hamas war.

Israeli officials have been demanding that the Radwan Force withdraw from the border area in order to allow tens of thousands of displaced Israelis to return home.

Australia appoints ex-defence chief to look into Israeli strike that killed 7 aid workers



Australia has appointed retired national defence chief Mark Binskin to look into how Israel Defence Forces came to kill seven World Central Kitchen aid workers, including Australian Zomi Frankcom, in Gaza last week.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Monday he expected Israel would fully cooperate with Binskin as Australia's special adviser on Israel's response to the missile strikes on three aid vehicles.

We would expect that someone of Mr Binskin's stature, frankly, will be given every cooperation from the Israel Defense Forces and the Israeli government, Albanese told Australian Broadcasting Corp.

We don't find the explanations to be satisfactory to this point, Albanese added.

The seven aid workers' deaths had shaken the world, Albanese said, adding it is unacceptable that almost 200 aid workers have died since the conflict began in October last year.

Binskin, who served as Australian Defence Force chief from 2014 to 2018, will advise the government on the sufficiency and appropriateness of steps taken by the Israeli government in response to the fatal attack, which the Israeli military has described as a tragic error, a government statement said.