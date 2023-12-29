New Year 2024: Section 144 imposed in these metro cities for safety

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
New Year 2024 in Delhi The Delhi traffic police will send 2,500 personnel to guarantee proper movement of vehicles and 250 groups will be entrusted with checking drunk driving on the New Year's eve, authorities mentioned.
Police will keep additional vigil in party places like Connaught Place, Lajpat Nagar, Hauz Khas, and South Expansion markets, among different places just before New Year.
New Year 2024 in Mumbai The Mumbai Police has enforced section 144 in the city till January 18. Different limitations incorporate drones, remote-controlled microlight aircraft, paragliders, para motors, and hot air balloons across the city. For the next 30 days, these restrictions will be in effect.
New Year 2024 in Goa Goa Police has framed special teams to control the utilization of narcotic drugs during New Year festivities, an authority said on Wednesday. Tourists have proactively begun thronging the coastal state ahead of New Year.
Superintendent of Police (North) Nidhin Valsan said the teams would be active over the coastal areas and also areas like the Sunburn EDM festival venue.
New Year 2024 in Bengaluru The Bengaluru Police has additionally declared severe measures, with tough vigilance on drunk driving, traffic rules in key regions, and elevated security across the city. The city is expecting enormous social gatherings, with drivers and pedestrians at key regions including MG Road, Brigade Road, St Marks Road, Residency Road, and Church Street to mark the New Year. The police said the measures have been taken to ensure public security, traffic has been limited on important roads on the evening of December 31 and January 1, 2024.
New Year 2024 in Lucknow Lucknow has likewise implemented Section 144 in the city, and considering the New Year's celebrations, social events in shopping malls, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public spaces have been limited.
