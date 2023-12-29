New Year 2024: Section 144 imposed in these metro cities for safety



With 2023 ending this weekend, individuals have already begun making plans and resolutions before the commencement of the New Year 2024

With 2024 a few days away, it is the right time to showcase the New Year with excitement. Some people are already enjoying their New Year's vacations, so they are prepared for the party. Therefore, witnessing the every year crowd and to avoid the drama the next day, some restrictions have been imposed by the government in major metropolitan cities.



Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

A few restrictions including section 144 have been put in cities like Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi, and Lucknow for safe New Year 2024. Some pre-planned and strategic restrictions have been put in place to ensure tight security arrangements.

New Year 2024 in Delhi The Delhi traffic police will send 2,500 personnel to guarantee proper movement of vehicles and 250 groups will be entrusted with checking drunk driving on the New Year's eve, authorities mentioned.

Police will keep additional vigil in party places like Connaught Place, Lajpat Nagar, Hauz Khas, and South Expansion markets, among different places just before New Year. New Year 2024 in Mumbai



ALSO READ: 250 Delhi traffic police teams to check drunk driving on New Year's eve

The Mumbai Police has enforced section 144 in the city till January 18. Different limitations incorporate drones, remote-controlled microlight aircraft, paragliders, para motors, and hot air balloons across the city. For the next 30 days, these restrictions will be in effect.

According to the police, approximately 2500 police officers, including 53 inspectors, 176 sub-inspectors, three deputy commissioners of police, six assistant commissioners of police, and three deputy commissioners of police, will be deployed to ensure the safety of every resident of the city.

New Year 2024 in Goa Goa Police has framed special teams to control the utilization of narcotic drugs during New Year festivities, an authority said on Wednesday. Tourists have proactively begun thronging the coastal state ahead of New Year.

Superintendent of Police (North) Nidhin Valsan said the teams would be active over the coastal areas and also areas like the Sunburn EDM festival venue.

New Year 2024 in Bengaluru The Bengaluru Police has additionally declared severe measures, with tough vigilance on drunk driving, traffic rules in key regions, and elevated security across the city. The city is expecting enormous social gatherings, with drivers and pedestrians at key regions including MG Road, Brigade Road, St Marks Road, Residency Road, and Church Street to mark the New Year. The police said the measures have been taken to ensure public security, traffic has been limited on important roads on the evening of December 31 and January 1, 2024. New Year 2024 in Lucknow



ALSO READ: New Year 2024: Delhi Police issues traffic advisory; check details here

Lucknow has likewise implemented Section 144 in the city, and considering the New Year's celebrations, social events in shopping malls, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public spaces have been limited.

Section 144 has been enforced to ensure law and order in the city by the Lucknow district administration.