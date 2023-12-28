New Year 2024: First and last countries on earth to welcome New Year 2024

New Year's Eve 2023 was a period for individuals all over the planet to meet up and celebrate the end of a year and the start of another. Parties, fireworks, and making resolutions for the coming year were among the traditional New Year's eve celebrations in many locations.



Others denoted the event with additional serene social affairs, gathering with friends and family, and recollecting the memories of the previous year. Regardless of the way things were observed, New Year's eve 2023 was a period for people to meet up and look forward to the future with excitement and hope.



While we as a whole celebrated the start of 2023, everybody didn't celebrate it simultaneously. A few nations celebrated the New Year sooner than others.

Countries celebrates New Year first

• Most Brits focus on Australia as the first country to view in the New Year yet this isn't true.

• Kiritimati Island, also called Christmas Island, and a line of 10 other most uninhabited islands in the central Pacific Ocean will be the first welcome 2024.

• Although it is located directly south of Hawaii, Kiritimati Island will welcome the New Year almost an entire day sooner.

• They find themselves in the New Year while Brits are as still sipping their morning coffee at 10am GMT on December 31.

• At 11am GMT the small Pacific island of Tonga head into a new year alongside New Zealand and Samoa.

Where exactly will the New Year end?

As the consecutive time zones celebrate one after another throughout the globe, there is always one part of the earth that comes last. The last part of earth to celebrate 2024 will be Baker Island and Howland Island, who will see the New Year at 12pm GMT on January 1.





The last part of earth to celebrate 2024 will be Baker Island and Howland Island, who will see the New Year at 12pm GMT on January 1. Even though they are uninhabited islands, there aren't many champagne corks or party poppers ringing in the new year on the US territories, where the day technically ends an hour later.

What time does New Year show up around the world?

Over the course of 25 hours, customs and celebrations will be observed as nations around the world welcome 2024.

Brits usually countdown the New Year to the rings of Big Ben as they count from ten to one preceding the blast of firecrackers, festivities and beverages spilling all over.

This is when the world will welcome 2024, using London time (GMT):

December 31

• 10am - Samoa and Christmas Island/Kiribati

• 10.15am - New Zealand

• 12pm - Fiji and Eastern Russia

• 1pm - Eastern Australia (Melbourne and Sydney)

• 2pm - Central Australia (Brisbane, Darwin and Adelaide)

• 3pm - Japan, South Korea and North Korea

• 3.15pm - Western Australia (Perth and Eucla)

• 4pm - China, Philippines, Singapore

• 5pm - Thailand, Cambodia and Indonesia

• 5.30pm - Myanmar and Cocos Islands

• 6pm - Bangladesh

• 6.15pm - Nepal

• 6.30pm - India and Sri Lanka

• 7pm - Pakistan

• 8pm - Azerbaijan

• 8.30pm - Iran

• 9pm - Turkey, Iraq, Kenya and Western Russia

• 10pm - Greece, Romania, South Africa, Hungary, and eastern European cities

• 11pm - Germany, France, Italy, Algeria, Belgium, Spain

• Midnight - UK, Ireland, Ghana, Iceland, Portugal.



January 1

• 1am - Cape Verde and the Spanish Isles

• 2am - Eastern Brazil, South Georgia and Sandwich Islands

• 3am - Argentina, remaining regions in Brazil, Chile, Paraguay

• 3.30am - Newfoundland and Labrador/Canada

• 4am - Eastern Canada, Bolivia, Puerto Rico

• 5am - Eastern Standard Time in the US - New York, Washington, Detroit and Cuba

• 6am - Central Standard Time in the US - Chicago

• 7am - Mountain Standard Time in the US - Colorado, Arizona

• 8am - Pacific Standard Time in the US - LA, Nevada

• 9am - Alaska and French Polynesia

• 10am - Hawaii, Tahiti and Cook Island

• 11am - American Samoa

• 12pm - Baker Island, Howland Island.