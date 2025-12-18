Home / World News / Next Fed chair will believe in lower interest rates 'by a lot', says Trump

Next Fed chair will believe in lower interest rates 'by a lot', says Trump

Trump made the comments during a national address touting his economic and national security accomplishments in the first year of his second term in office

Donald Trump, Trump
Trump has repeatedly expressed a desire for lower mortgage rates, but the interest rate the Fed controls has only limited effect on longer-term borrowing costs (Photo:PTI)
Reuters WASHINGTON
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2025 | 10:01 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday the next chairman of the US Federal Reserve will be someone who believes in lower interest rates "by a lot." 
"I'll soon announce our next chairman of the Federal Reserve, someone who believes in lower interest rates, by a lot, and mortgage payments will be coming down even further," Trump said. 
Trump made the comments during a national address touting his economic and national security accomplishments in the first year of his second term in office. 
He has previously indicated that he will announce his chosen successor to current Fed Chair Jerome Powell early next year.
All of the known finalists - White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett, former Fed Governor Kevin Warsh and current Fed Governor Chris Waller - advocate for interest rates to be lower than they are now. 
None, however, has expressly indicated they would push the US central bank to slash rates as low as Trump has demanded, in some cases to as low as a crisis-level 1 per cent. The current Fed rate ranges from 3.5 per cent to 3.75 per cent, and not even his latest appointee - Governor Stephen Miran - advocates for a rate anywhere near that low. 
Trump has repeatedly expressed a desire for lower mortgage rates, but the interest rate the Fed controls has only limited effect on longer-term borrowing costs. Those are more typically influenced by longer-term rates the Fed has less sway over, such as the 10-year Treasury note yield. 
That rate is moved by investors' expectations for US economic growth and inflation and on balance has changed little in the last year. Mortgage rates have been stuck in the 6.3 per cent-6.4 per cent range since Labor Day and show little indication of moving lower. 
Trump told the Wall Street Journal last week that he was leaning toward either Warsh or Hassett as the next head of the US central bank. All the same, interviews continued on Wednesday with a meeting with Waller, one of the early advocates among current Fed policymakers for lower rates but a stalwart defender of Fed independence. 
Trump told the newspaper that he thought the next Fed chair should consult with him on where to set interest rates. 
Presidents typically leave rate decision-making up to the Fed. 
"Typically, that's not done anymore. It used to be done routinely. It should be done," Trump said. "It doesn't mean - I don't think he should do exactly what we say. But certainly we're - I'm a smart voice and should be listened to."

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Ford cancels EV battery deal worth $6.5 billion with LG Energy Solution

Tankers with Russian oil shunned by India pile up off China coast

BP appoints Meg O'Neill as first woman CEO of Big Oil in bid for revival

US unveils $10 billion arms package for Taiwan in major defence deal

US military strike on alleged drug boat kills 4 in eastern Pacific

Topics :Donald TrumpDonald Trump administrationUS Federal ReserveFederal ReserveNext Fed chair

First Published: Dec 18 2025 | 10:01 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story