Nippon Paint offers $8.6 billion for AkzoNobel decorative paints unit

Nippon Paint has offered to ​buy AkzoNobel's decorative paints business for €7.5 billion ($8.55 billion), the company said on Monday.

Nippon Paint had previously sought to buy AkzoNobel's entire business along with US-based Sherwin-Williams for €12.5 billion, but the bid was rejected ‌in May, after which the two ​withdrew their offer.

AkzoNobel did ​not respond to a request for comment outside regular ​business hours. No specific matters regarding the acquisition have been decided, Nippon Paint said.

The approach was first reported by Bloomberg News on Sunday.

Nippon Paint made multiple offers in ​the last month, but AkzoNobel did not inform shareholders, nor ‌engage on the €7.5 billion proposal that was put forward ​last week, Bloomberg News reported, citing people familiar with the matter. AkzoNobel, which makes the Dulux brand of paints, had said Nippon Paint ‌and Sherwin-Williams' bid to ​take over the entire firm ‌undervalued its business, lacked certainty on regulatory clearances and would ‌split the company between two suitors.