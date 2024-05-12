No tolerance for taking law in one's own hands: Pak PM on situation in PoK

Amid the rising dissent in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), and the situation getting grim with every passing day, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that he is "deeply concerned" about it, and added that there is also no tolerance for taking the law in one's own hands and damaging government properties.

"Deeply concerned about the situation in AJK. Unfortunately, in situations of chaos and dissent there are always some who rush in to score political points," Shehbaz Sharif wrote in a post on X.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

He noted that he has directed all Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) office bearers in AJK to talk to the leaders of the action committee.

"While debate, discussion and peaceful protests are the beauties of democracy, there should be absolutely no tolerance for taking the law in one's own hands and damaging government properties," the Pakistan PM said.

"I have spoken to PM AJK and also directed all PML-N office bearers in AJK to talk to the leaders of the action committee and I urge all parties to resort to a peaceful course of action for resolution of their demands. Despite the best efforts of detractors, the matter will hopefully be settled soon," he added.

Meanwhile, the Awami Action Committee in Pakistan-occupied Jammu Kashmir (PoJK) has vowed to continue protests amid a police crackdown on peaceful demonstrators in Muzaffarabad.

Protests against inflation turned violent on Friday as police cracked down on demonstrators in the capital, Muzaffarabad. The city was brought to a standstill as a wheel-jam and shutter-down strike paralyzed normal activities.

Shaukat Nawaz Mir, a prominent figure in the movement, narrowly avoided arrest and emerged as a leading voice, addressing gatherings across the town, and emphasizing the determination to continue their struggle.

The Awami Action Committee called for the protest, demanding tax-free electricity from the Mangla Dam and subsidies on wheat flour. The strike was catalyzed by overnight police raids resulting in the arrests of numerous leaders and activists. Clashes ensued between law enforcement and protesters in Muzaffarabad, Dadyal, Mirpur, and other parts of PoJK.

Reports indicate that Pakistan's security forces employed excessive force against peaceful demonstrators. Tear gas and bullets were reportedly used against unarmed civilians exercising their right to protest.