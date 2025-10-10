Russia supports Donald Trump's candidacy for Nobel Peace Prize 2025

Russia on Friday extended support for US President Donald Trump's candidature for the Nobel Peace Prize 2025, according to a report by Russian media outlet TASS.

A close Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov informed the outlet that Russia would welcome the decision to award the Nobel Peace Prize to Trump. The Russian diplomat said, "I think, yes, we would support the decision, if we were asked." The diplomat told Yunashev Live channel on Telegram.

However, he said it was "stupid" of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelenskyy to support the claim if the US leader supplies Tomahawk missiles to Kiev. "That would mean a peace prize for sending weapons. The very idea is ludicrous. How people think reveals what their personality is," Ushakov said.

Trump’s chances of Nobel win at 3% ALSO READ: From Roosevelt to Obama: Every US president to win the Nobel Peace Prize A different TASS report said that Trump’s chances of getting the Nobel are at 3 per cent, citing data from the Polymarket betting site. It further added that the odds of UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and the Doctors Without Borders humanitarian organisation winning the prize are estimated at 1 per cent. According to the data, Sudan’s Emergency Response Rooms stand a strong chance to win the award at 18 per cent. Trump reiterated his claims Trump, who has been nominated multiple times since 2018, has long positioned himself as a frontrunner, frequently claiming credit for “stopping seven wars.” This year, Trump’s nomination drew endorsements from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Pakistan’s government, both highlighting his role in recent peace efforts.