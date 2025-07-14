Monday, July 14, 2025 | 09:50 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Trump to send Patriot missiles to Ukraine in major shift on arms policy

Trump to send Patriot missiles to Ukraine in major shift on arms policy

In a major policy shift, Trump approves Patriot missile aid to Ukraine after earlier freeze; Zelenskyy says talks with Trump were positive as Russian strikes intensify across Ukrainian cities

US President Donald Trump announced he will send Patriot air defence missiles to Ukraine. (Photo: PTI)

Vrinda Goel New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 14 2025 | 9:48 AM IST

US President Donald Trump on Sunday (local time) announced he will send Patriot air defence missiles to Ukraine - a major policy shift after he blocked new arms deliveries to Kyiv amid its ongoing war with Russia.
 
Trump said the missiles are essential to defend the country because Russian President Vladimir Putin "talks nice but then he bombs everybody in the evening", reported Reuters. "But there's a little bit of a problem there. I don't like it", he added.
 
“We’re not paying anything for them,” Trump said. “But we will get them Patriots, which they desperately need.”
 
Trump also clarified the financial arrangement for the arms transfer. “We basically are going to send them various pieces of very sophisticated military equipment. They are going to pay us 100 per cent for that, and that's the way we want it,” he said.
 
 

Reversal in Trump's stance on Ukraine conflict

 
Since beginning his second term, Trump had blocked new arms deliveries to Ukraine, preferring to engage Putin diplomatically. Trump maintained he could end the war where his predecessor Joe Biden had failed.

During this period, Ukraine continued receiving US weapons solely through funding allocated under the Biden administration, reported Bloomberg. Trump had resisted requesting additional congressional appropriations, arguing that more military aid would provoke Putin and diminish chances for a negotiated settlement. 
 

Trump hints of policy shift amid intensifying Russian attacks

 
Last week, Trump hinted at a major announcement regarding Russia scheduled for Monday, July 14, but did not clarify whether it would involve new sanctions currently under consideration in Congress. On the same day, Nato Secretary General Mark Rutte is expected to meet with Trump, potentially influencing further decisions.
 
Trump’s evolving position comes in the wake of a recent escalation in Russian attacks. Putin has launched a series of intense aerial bombardments on Ukrainian cities while dismissing calls for a ceasefire. This has increasingly frustrated Trump, who now appears more open to supplying Ukraine with defensive weapons. He had earlier reversed a Pentagon decision to pause some arms shipments, signalling renewed commitment to supporting Kyiv.
 

Shift in Trumps' tone towards Zelenskyy

 
Trump’s recent comments mark a clear departure from his earlier stance on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. During his campaign and the early months of his current term, Trump had dismissed Zelenskyy as an impediment to peace, referring to him in February as a “modestly successful comedian” and a “dictator", while criticising the extent of US military and financial aid to Ukraine. 
 
Now, however, Trump appears more open to working with Ukraine’s leadership, amid mounting Russian attacks. Following a recent meeting in Rome with US and European allies, Zelenskyy said he was encouraged by what he described as a “positive dialogue” with Trump regarding the delivery of additional air defence systems, including Patriot missiles.
 
"Following our constructive and very positive discussions with President Trump, it is vital that we now have clear political signals supporting the resumption of aid shipments,” Zelenskyy said in Rome on July 10. “Work is now underway at the staff level to ensure timely delivery of assistance to Ukraine.”
 

First Published: Jul 14 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

