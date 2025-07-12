Saturday, July 12, 2025 | 03:43 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Russia warns US, South Korea, Japan against alliance targeting North Korea

Russia warns US, South Korea, Japan against alliance targeting North Korea

After a meeting with Choe on Saturday, Lavrov accused the US, South Korea and Japan of what he called their military buildups around North Korea

Sergei Lavrov, Russia foreign minister

Lavrov said Russia understands North Korea's decision to seek nuclear weapons. | Image: Bloomberg

AP Seoul
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 12 2025 | 3:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Russia's foreign minister on Saturday warned the US, South Korea and Japan against forming a security partnership targeting North Korea as he visited his country's ally for talks on further solidifying their booming military and other cooperation.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov flew to North Korea's eastern Wonsan city on Friday for a meeting with his North Korean counterpart, Choe Son Hui.

Relations between Russia and North Korea have been flourishing in recent years, with North Korea supplying troops and ammunition to support Russia's war against Ukraine in return for military and economic assistance. That has raised concerns among South Korea, the US and others that Russia might also transfer to North Korea sensitive technologies that can increase the danger of its nuclear and missile programs.

 

After a meeting with Choe on Saturday, Lavrov accused the US, South Korea and Japan of what he called their military buildups around North Korea.

We warn against exploiting these ties to build alliances directed against anyone, including North Korea and, of course, Russia, he told reporters, according to Russia's state Tass news agency.

The US, South Korea and Japan have been expanding or restoring their trilateral military exercises in response to North Korea's advancing nuclear program. On Friday, the three countries held a joint air drill involving US nuclear-capable bombers near the Korean Peninsula, as their top military officers met in Seoul and urged North Korea to cease all unlawful activities that threaten regional security.

North Korea views major US-led military drills as invasion rehearsals. It has long been argued that it's forced to develop nuclear weapons to defend itself from US military threats.

Lavrov said Russia understands North Korea's decision to seek nuclear weapons.

The technologies used by North Korea are the result of the work of its own scientists. We respect North Korea's aspirations and understand the reasons why it is pursuing nuclear development, Lavrov said.

During their meeting, Choe reiterated that North Korea unconditionally supports Russia's fight against Ukraine. She described ties between North Korea and Russia as the invincible alliance.

Lavrov said he repeated Russia's gratitude for the contribution that North Korean troops made in efforts to repel a Ukrainian incursion into Russia's Kursk border region.

Wonsan city, the meeting venue, is where North Korea recently opened a mammoth beach resort that it says can accommodate nearly 20,000 people.

In his comments at the start of his meeting with Choe, Lavrov said that I am sure that Russian tourists will be increasingly eager to come here. We will do everything we can to facilitate this, creating conditions for this, including air travel, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry.

The Wonsan-Kalma tourist zone is at the centre of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's push to boost tourism as a way to improve his country's troubled economy. But prospects for the biggest tourist complex in North Korea aren't clear, as the country appears unlikely to fully reopen its borders and embrace Western tourists anytime soon.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 12 2025 | 3:39 PM IST

