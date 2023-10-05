Norwegian author Jon Fosse awarded Nobel Prize in Literature

The Nobel Prize in Literature has been awarded to Jon Fosse, a Norwegian author. The award was announced by Mats Malm, permanent secretary of the Swedish Academy, on Thursday in Stockholm. The announcement was also made by the Nobel Prize committee on its official page on X (formerly Twitter), recognising Fosse for "his innovative plays and prose which give voice to the unsayable."

Jon Fosse was born in 1959 in Haugesund, located on the west coast of Norway, and he grew up in Strandebarm.

Fosse is an author and a dramatist who writes in Norwegian Nynorsk. His work includes plays, novels, poetry collections, essays, children's books, and translations. His unique writing style has come to be known as "Fosse minimalism."

His best-known works include the Septology series of novels, Aliss at the Fire, Melancholy, and A Shining.

"His vast oeuvre, spanning a variety of genres, comprises around 40 plays and a wealth of novels, poetry collections, essays, children's books, and translations," said Anders Olsson, chairman of the Nobel committee for literature.

The Nobel Peace Prize will be announced on October 6, and the Prize for Economic Sciences will be released on October 9.

The Nobel Prizes come with a reward of 11 million Swedish kronor (approximately $1 million), sourced from a bequest left by their creator, Swedish inventor Alfred Nobel. Winners also receive an 18-carat gold medal and a diploma at the award ceremonies in December.