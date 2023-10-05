Home / World News / Norwegian author Jon Fosse awarded Nobel Prize in Literature

Norwegian author Jon Fosse awarded Nobel Prize in Literature

64-year-old Norwegian author has been recognised for his 'innovative plays and prose which give voice to the unsayable'

BS Web Team New Delhi
Jon Fosse wins Nobel Prize for Literature (Photo: Twitter/@NobelPrize)

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 5 2023 | 5:40 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The Nobel Prize in Literature has been awarded to Jon Fosse, a Norwegian author. The award was announced by Mats Malm, permanent secretary of the Swedish Academy, on Thursday in Stockholm. The announcement was also made by the Nobel Prize committee on its official page on X (formerly Twitter), recognising Fosse for "his innovative plays and prose which give voice to the unsayable."

Jon Fosse was born in 1959 in Haugesund, located on the west coast of Norway, and he grew up in Strandebarm.

Fosse is an author and a dramatist who writes in Norwegian Nynorsk. His work includes plays, novels, poetry collections, essays, children's books, and translations. His unique writing style has come to be known as "Fosse minimalism."

His best-known works include the Septology series of novels, Aliss at the Fire, Melancholy, and A Shining.

"His vast oeuvre, spanning a variety of genres, comprises around 40 plays and a wealth of novels, poetry collections, essays, children's books, and translations," said Anders Olsson, chairman of the Nobel committee for literature.

The Nobel Peace Prize will be announced on October 6, and the Prize for Economic Sciences will be released on October 9.

The Nobel Prizes come with a reward of 11 million Swedish kronor (approximately $1 million), sourced from a bequest left by their creator, Swedish inventor Alfred Nobel. Winners also receive an 18-carat gold medal and a diploma at the award ceremonies in December.

Also Read

Nobel Prize 2023 in Medicine awarded to Katalin Kariko, Drew Weissman

Asia Cup final 2023: What is prize money for winning and runners-up teams?

Asia Cup: ACC announces prize money for Colombo and Kandy groundsmen

International Booker Prize 2023: Six books shortlisted, Tamil 'Pyre' misses

Why UPenn demoted Katalin Kariko for research that won her the Nobel Prize

India, Dominican Republic keen to boost cooperation in healthcare, medicine

US embassy trashes reports on Garcetti alerting team about India-Canada row

Fears about Amazon, Microsoft cloud computing dominance trigger UK probe

Russia launches more drone attacks as Zelenksyy travels to a European forum

US officials will meet with counterparts in Mexico to talk drugs, migration

Topics :Nobel PrizeNobel Prize for LiteratureNobel Literature PrizeNobel LiteratureBS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 5 2023 | 5:32 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

TCS to modernise unemployment claims system of US state of Georgia

Russia surpasses UAE as India's top naphtha supplier amid discounts

Sports News

MS Dhoni's new vintage look sets social media on fire, check it out here

Cricket World Cup LIVE SCORE, ENG vs NZ: Toss at 1:30 PM today in Ahmedabad

India News

AAP may stand accused in Delhi Excise Policy Case following MP arrest

PM Modi's appeal to purchase Khadi leads to record sales worth Rs 1.5 cr

Economy News

World Bank maintains India GDP growth at 6.3 % for FY24, cites investments

Manufacturing PMI at five-month low in Sept but remains strong: Survey

Next Story