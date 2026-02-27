NYC Mayor Mamdani shows Trump mock newspaper to pitch his housing plan

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani presented President Donald Trump with a mock newspaper front page during a visit to the White House on Thursday to discuss massive new housing investments in the city.

It's a tactic designed to appeal to Trump, who is keenly aware of his media coverage and, aside from being an avid viewer of cable news, is known to voraciously consume coverage in the local New York City publications. The Republican president and Democratic mayor have maintained a cordial relationship since their first meeting last fall.

Anna Bahr, Mamdani's communications director, said the mayor's team created a mock front page and headlines for Trump to look at and demonstrate what kind of reaction new federal housing investments could bring. The mock New York Daily News front page says "Trump to City: Let's Build" - a riff on the famous 1975 cover that read "Ford to City: Drop Dead," referring to Gerald Ford's vow to veto financial assistance to the city.

The mayor posted the photo of their meeting, featuring the front pages, to his social media page. Bahr said Trump was "very enthusiastic" about Mamdani's proposal, which would allow 12,000 new affordable homes to be built at Sunnyside Yard in Queens by securing more than $21 billion in federal grants to build a deck over the rail yard site. The mayor's office estimates that the project could create 30,000 jobs and would be the biggest housing and infrastructure investment in more than 50 years. When Trump and Mamdani last met in November, the president encouraged Mamdani to return to him with an idea to build big things together in New York City, Bahr said.

Though Trump repeatedly maligned Mamdani as a "communist" as he ran for New York City mayor, the president appeared charmed by him after their one-on-one meeting at the White House in November. At the meeting on Thursday which was previously unannounced and lasted for about an hour Mamdani also brought up the detainment of Ellie Aghayeva, a Columbia University student from Azerbaijan who was arrested earlier Thursday by federal immigration agents. The agents had accessed a campus residence by claiming they were searching for a "missing person," according to Aghayeva's attorneys and Columbia's president. As he met with Trump, Mamdani urged Trump to consider releasing her.