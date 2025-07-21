Home / World News / Oil prices change little as investors eye impact of new sanctions on Russia

Oil prices change little as investors eye impact of new sanctions on Russia

The EU approved on Friday the 18th package of sanctions against Russia over the conflict in Ukraine, which also targeted India's Nayara Energy, an exporter of oil products refined from Russian crude

oil sector, crude oil
In the US, the number of operating oil rigs fell by two to 422 last week, the lowest since September 2021, Baker Hughes said on Friday. (File Photo)
Reuters SINGAPORE
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 8:28 AM IST
Oil prices barely budged on Monday as traders eyed the impact of new European sanctions on Russian oil supply, rising output from Middle East producers and concerns about fuel outlook as tariffs weighed on global economic growth.

Brent crude futures rose 5 cents to $69.33 a barrel by 0040 GMT after settling 0.35% lower on Friday. US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $67.36 a barrel, up 2 cents, following a 0.30% decline in the previous session. 

ALSO READ: Indian refiners unfazed by European Union's new Russia oil sanctions 

The European Union approved on Friday the 18th package of sanctions against Russia over the conflict in Ukraine, which also targeted India's Nayara Energy, an exporter of oil products refined from Russian crude.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Friday that Russia had built up a certain immunity to Western sanctions. 

Rosneft, Russia's biggest oil producer with a stake in Nayara, on Sunday criticised the sanctions as unjustified and illegal, saying the restrictions directly threatened India's energy security.

Iran, another sanctioned oil producer, is due to hold nuclear talks in Istanbul with Britain, France and Germany on Friday, an Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Monday. That follows warnings by the three European countries that a failure to resume negotiations would lead to international sanctions being reimposed on Iran. 

In the US, the number of operating oil rigs fell by two to 422 last week, the lowest since September 2021, Baker Hughes said on Friday.

Separately, US tariffs on imports from the European Union are set to kick in on August 1, although US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said on Sunday he was confident the United States could secure a trade deal with the bloc.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 21 2025 | 8:28 AM IST

