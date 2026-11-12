Oil prices fall as rising crude output offsets geopolitical risks

Oil prices moved lower on Thursday after recovering from earlier losses, as persistent geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and Russia offset pressure from rising crude output.

Brent futures were down 54 cents, or 0.58 per cent, at $92.22 a barrel at 1222 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude was down 67 cents, or 0.77 per cent, at $85.86. Both contracts fell more than $1 per barrel in early Asian trading and were also headed for a weekly decline.

"Market players are vacillating between tentative truces in Ukraine and the Middle East and the ongoing atrocities against energy infrastructure and ships," said Tamas Varga, analyst at PVM Associates.

Two oil supertankers were disabled by massive explosions after hitting naval mines after they ignored warnings against using an "unauthorised route" in the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday night, Iran's Revolutionary Guards Navy said on Thursday. In the waterway, a key route for global oil shipments, other tankers are still ablaze, oil spills are washing ashore and drones and missiles have hit infrastructure across the region. However, OPEC+ crude production rose in October, driven by higher Saudi Arabian output despite shipping disruptions through the strait. Meanwhile, Iranian security chief Mohsen Rezaei said in televised remarks that Iran would not allow a single particle of enriched nuclear material to leave the country and that there would be consequences if the US launched new strikes.