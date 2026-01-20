Oil steadies as investors assess US tariff threats over Greenland

Oil prices were steady on Tuesday as investors monitored US President Donald Trump's threats of higher tariffs on ‍European states over his drive ​to acquire Greenland, while firmer global economic growth expectations and better-than-expected economic data from China gave a floor to prices.

Brent futures for March shed 11 cents, or 0.17 per cent, at $63.83 a barrel at 0918 GMT, while the US West Texas Intermediate crude contract for February was down 49 cents, or 0.8 per cent, at $58.95.

Trump's tariff ​threats over Greenland will not have an immediate impact on the oil balance, said PVM analyst Tamas Varga, adding that prices gained support from an upward revision of this year's global economic growth estimate by the International Monetary Fund and stronger diesel prices.

Fears of a renewed trade war escalated over the weekend after Trump said he would impose additional 10 per cent levies from February 1 on goods imported from Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Finland and Britain, rising to 25 per cent on June 1 if no deal on Greenland was reached. CHINA DATA SUPPORTS OIL The oil market is also finding some support from better-than-expected fourth-quarter Chinese gross domestic product data released on Monday, said IG market analyst Tony Sycamore. "This resilience in ‌the world's top oil importer provided a ​lift to demand sentiment," he said. China's economy grew 5.0 per cent last year, the data showed, while China's refinery throughput in 2025 also climbed, edging up 4.1 per cent year-on-year, while crude oil output grew 1.5 per cent data from the world's top oil importer ‍showed on Monday.