Home / World News / One killed during shooting at Trump's Pennsylvania rally, suspect shot dead

Donald Trump
ANI US
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 14 2024 | 7:22 AM IST
One of the attendees succumbed after receiving a bullet injury during the shooting at former US President Donald Trump's rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday, CNN reported, citing Butler County District Attorney Richard Goldinger.

The shooter was also killed by the Secret Service, CNN reported, citing a Secret Service source.

The district attorney also stated that Trump, who appeared to have sustained an injury to his ear in the shooting, will be fine and was promptly escorted by the US Secret Service.

Quoting the official, CNN reported that another spectator at the rally is in serious condition.

The gunfire incident, which comes months before the 2024 US presidential elections, disrupted Trump's rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, as reported by CBS News.

Trump was immediately escorted off stage by US Secret Service agents and taken away in a motorcade.

In the videos that went viral on social media, Trump could be seen bleeding from his ear. However, there was no official confirmation in this regard.

US Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said that protective measures have been implemented and the incident is now under active investigation.

Guglielmi confirmed that Trump is safe and more information will be released as it becomes available.

"An incident occurred the evening of July 13 at a Trump rally in Pennsylvania. The Secret Service has implemented protective measures and the former President is safe," Guglielmi wrote in a post on X.

"This is now an active Secret Service investigation and further information will be released when available," he added.

First Published: Jul 14 2024 | 7:22 AM IST

