Donald Trump attacked during rally in Pennsylvania, suspect shot dead

Former US president and Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump got injured during his election rally in Pennsylvania following an apparent series of gunshots.

Law enforcement officials said the US Secret Service shot dead the suspected shooter at the election venue.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Trump is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility, Steven Cheung, Trump spokesperson said in a statement amidst a report of possible gunshots at him during his election rally in Pennsylvania.

Blood was seen on Trump's face and ear as he reached with his right hand toward his neck. Multiple media reports said that several gunshots were heard while Trump was addressing the rally.

The Secret Service, which immediately escorted the former president out and took him to a safer place, said he was safe.

Trump was seen pumping his fist in the air, with the crowd cheering, as he was escorted out by the Secret Service.

An incident occurred the evening of July 13 at a Trump rally in Pennsylvania. The Secret Service has implemented protective measures and the former President is safe. This is now an active Secret Service investigation and further information will be released when available, Secret Service Spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi said.

A law enforcement source told Fox News that the shooter is dead and two additional casualties are being taken to Pittsburgh hospital.

More From This Section

Both President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have been briefed about the incident, which is receiving widespread condemnation from a shocked nation.

Biden condemned the life-threatening attack on his Republican rival and predecessor Donald Trump and said there is no place for this kind of violence in America.

Jill and I are grateful to the Secret Service for getting him to safety. There's no place for this kind of violence in America. We must unite as one nation to condemn it, he said.

Incumbent Biden faces Trump in the November presidential elections.

"President Trump thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act, Cheung said.

I am horrified by what happened at the Trump rally in Pennsylvania and relieved that former President Trump is safe. Political violence has no place in our country, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said.

This should horrify every freedom loving American. Violence against presidential candidates must never be normalised. We are lifting up Donald Trump, the entire Trump family, and all in attendance in prayer, former Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley said.

Tesla CEO and the owner of social media platform X, Elon Musk said that he endorses Trump.



Fully endorse President Trump and hope for his rapid recovery, Musk said.

Pray for Trump said Indian-American Vivek Ramaswamy, and a close confidant of Trump.