OpenAI revenue doubles to $12 bn, clocks in 700 mn weekly ChatGPT users

OpenAI has doubled its revenue in the first seven months of 2025, reaching an annualised run rate of $12 billion, The Information reported Wednesday, citing a person familiar with the company’s financials. The surge is driven by rising demand for both its consumer-facing ChatGPT products and an aggressive expansion into enterprise-grade artificial intelligence (AI) services.

The Microsoft-backed firm is now generating roughly $1 billion per month and boasts around 700 million weekly active users globally, including both individuals and business clients.

Capital and talent moves

To support its growth, OpenAI has increased its projected cash burn for 2025 to approximately $8 billion, up from a previous forecast of $7 billion. This rise comes amid intensified R&D investment and expansion of its enterprise service arm.

The company is also progressing with the second phase of a $30 billion funding round. Existing shareholders Sequoia Capital and Tiger Global Management are reportedly investing hundreds of millions of dollars, while total investor commitments—excluding Japan’s SoftBank—are close to $7.5 billion. SoftBank, which first invested in OpenAI in late 2024, has committed a total of $32 billion to date. $10 million+ custom AI services Earlier this month, reports emerged that OpenAI was offering customised AI solutions starting at $10 million . These include tailored deployments of its flagship GPT-4o model for enterprise and government clients. Early adopters reportedly included the US Department of Defence and tech platform Grab.