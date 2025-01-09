Oscar nomination reveal delayed to Jan 19 amid Los Angeles wildfires

In response to the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced an extension to the Oscar nomination voting window. Originally scheduled to close on January 12, the voting period for the nearly 10,000 Academy members will now end on January 14, as reported by Variety on Thursday. The nominations announcement has also been postponed to January 19 from January 17.

The changes were detailed in an email sent to members by Academy CEO Bill Kramer.

“We want to offer our deepest condolences to those impacted by the devastating fires across Southern California. Many of our members and industry colleagues live and work in the Los Angeles area, and we are thinking of you,” the email reportedly read. Other schedule adjustments include the postponement of the international feature shortlist screening, which was supposed to be held on Wednesday.

Los Angeles wildfires

Los Angeles County has been hit by several massive wildfires, fuelled by excessive winds, resulting in at least five fatalities and significant injuries. The Palisades Fire, near Malibu and Santa Monica, has destroyed over 1,000 structures, making it the most destructive fire in Los Angeles County history, according to CalFire data.

Several celebrity homes have also been impacted by the fires.

Despite these challenges, the Oscars ceremony remains scheduled for March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Ovation Hollywood, with Conan O'Brien set to host.

India at the Oscars 2025

The Academy recently announced that 323 feature films are eligible for this year’s Oscars, with 207 meeting the criteria for Best Picture consideration. Among these are seven Indian films, including: