Others exploited US for years, tariffs now ensure fair treatment: Trump

"I love tariffs. Most beautiful word... Tariff is my favourite word... We're becoming rich as hell...," said US President Donald Trump

Donald Trump, Trump
US President Donald Trump | Photo: Reuters
ANI US
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 01 2025 | 7:15 AM IST
US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (local time) once again justified his tariff strategy by terming it the "most beautiful word" and noted that other countries were taking "advantage" of the US for "years and years" while pointing out that now they were treating them "fairly".

"I love tariffs. Most beautiful word... Tariff is my favourite word... We're becoming rich as hell...," said US President Donald Trump.

He said, "One of the first executive orders I signed upon taking office was to restore the principle of merit. That's the most important word, other than the word tariff. I love tariffs. Most beautiful word, but I'm not allowed to say that anymore. Tariff is my favourite word. I love the word tariff. We're becoming rich as hell. We have a big case in front of the Supreme Court, but I can't imagine because this is what other nations have done to us..."

He noted that the US is becoming "rich" again after taking in "trillions of dollars"

"We've taken in trillions of dollars. We're rich again. When we finish this out, there'll never be any wealth like what we have. Other countries were taking advantage of us for years and years... Now we're treating them fairly. But the money coming in is something we've never seen. The other day, they had $31 billion that they found... $31 billion. That's enough to buy a lot of battleships..."

Earlier on September 29, US President Donald Trump announced a 100% tariff on all movies produced outside the United States, claiming that America's film industry had been "stolen" by overseas players.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, "Our movie-making business has been stolen from the United States of America, by other Countries, just like stealing 'candy from a baby.' California, with its weak and incompetent Governor, has been particularly hard hit!"

"Therefore, in order to solve this long-time, never-ending problem, I will be imposing a 100% Tariff on any and all movies that are made outside of the United States. Thank you for your attention to this matter. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! President DJT," he added.

The announcement is followed by Trump's earlier declaration on September 26 that his administration will impose a 100 per cent tariff on branded and patented pharmaceutical products beginning October 1, 2025, unless the manufacturing companies establish production facilities in the United States.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Donald TrumpTrump tariffstrump tariff

First Published: Oct 01 2025 | 7:15 AM IST

