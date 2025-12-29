13 killed, dozens injured as Interoceanic Train derails in southern Mexico

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said 13 people died and another 98 were injured when a train derailed on a rail line connecting the Pacific Ocean with the Gulf of Mexico.

The Interoceanic Train linking the states of Oaxaca and Veracruz went off the rails on Sunday as it passed a curve near the town of Nizanda. The accident halted traffic along the line.

"The Mexican Navy has informed me that, tragically, 13 people died in the Interoceanic Train accident," Sheinbaum posted on X, adding that 98 people are injured, five of them seriously.

She said she has instructed the secretary of the navy and the undersecretary of human rights of the Ministry of the Interior to travel to the site and personally assist the families.