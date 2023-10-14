Home / World News / Pact reached to allow foreigners to leave Gaza amid Palestinian evacuation

Pact reached to allow foreigners to leave Gaza amid Palestinian evacuation

A second official at the Egyptian side of the Rafah crossing point said they received instructions to reopen it on Saturday afternoon for foreigners coming from Gaza

AP Deir Al-Balah (Gaza Strip)
Israel-Gaza conflict

1 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2023 | 7:13 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Egypt, Israel and the United States have agreed to allow foreigners in Gaza to pass through the Rafah border crossing into Egypt, a senior Egyptian official says.

The official said Saturday that Israel has agreed to refrain from striking areas the foreigners would pass through on their way out of the besieged Palestinian territory. He said Qatar also was involved in the negotiations and the participants received also approval from the Palestinian militant groups, Hamas and Islamic Jihad.

A second official at the Egyptian side of the Rafah crossing point said they received instructions to reopen it on Saturday afternoon for foreigners coming from Gaza.

The first official said negotiations were still underway to allow the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza through the crossing point.

Both officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to brief media.

Israel has ordered a mass evacuation of Palestinians from the northern Gaza Strip.

Also Read

Gaza strip: Understanding the territory, its history, and ongoing conflict

Israel-Gaza war: Death toll up as conflict expands to bordering nations

WHO plane carrying medical supplies for people of Gaza lands in Egypt

Israel-Palestine conflict: All you need to know about this surprise war

Israel-Palestine war: Here's a look at the history of the conflict

Louvre Museum in Paris evacuated after threat, France under high alert

VP meets Prez of Inter-Parliamentary Union Duarte Pacheco on P20 sidelines

Palestinians stream south in Gaza as Israel urges a mass evacuation

Blinken calls for civilian's protection as Israel prepares for Gaza assault

FM Sitharaman pitches for strong, quota-based and adequately resourced IMF

Topics :Gazapalestineisrael

First Published: Oct 14 2023 | 7:13 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Telangana HC declines to rule on published post-revision electoral rolls

BJP leader accuses Rajasthan CM Gehlot of Model Code of Conduct violation

World Cup 2023

Cricket WC 2023: Television sales skyrocket, especially for larger screens

Cricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs BAN Playing 11: Williamson set to return today

India News

As India's rank falls to 111, here's everything about Global Hunger Index

Operation Ajay: Flight carrying 212 Indians from Israel lands in Delhi

Economy News

G20 FMCBG releases joint communique adopting roadmap on crypto assets

Fed policymakers flag high rates for 'some time' while risks shift

Next Story