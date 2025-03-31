Home / World News / Pak's ex-PM Imran Khan nominated for Nobel Peace Prize for rights advocacy

Pak's ex-PM Imran Khan nominated for Nobel Peace Prize for rights advocacy

In 2019, Imran Khan was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts to promote peace in South Asia

Imran khan
Members of the Pakistan World Alliance (PWA) an advocacy group founded last December who also belong to the Norwegian political party Partiet Sentrum, announced the nomination of Khan. (Photo: Reuters)
Press Trust of India Islamabad
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 31 2025 | 6:00 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Jailed former prime minister Imran Khan has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts for human rights and democracy.

Members of the Pakistan World Alliance (PWA) an advocacy group founded last December who also belong to the Norwegian political party Partiet Sentrum, announced the nomination of Khan, 72.

"We are pleased to announce on behalf of Partiet Sentrum that in alliance with somebody with the right to nominate, have nominated Imran Khan, the former prime minister of Pakistan, to the Nobel Peace Prize for his work with human rights and democracy in Pakistan," Partiet Sentrum said on X on Sunday.

In 2019, Khan was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts to promote peace in South Asia.

Every year, the Norwegian Nobel Committee receives hundreds of nominations after which they select the winner through a lengthy eight-month process, The Express Tribune reported.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Iran will deliver 'strong blow' against US if it attacks, says Khamenei

Goldman raises odds of US recession to 35%, predicts 3 interest rate cuts

Russia is working with US on Ukraine settlement ideas, says Kremlin

Chicken burger on EMIs? Buy now, pay later signals a global debt crisis

European countries resist US push to scrap diversity, inclusion initiatives

Topics :Imran Khannobel peace prizePakistan

First Published: Mar 31 2025 | 6:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story