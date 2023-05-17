Home / World News / Pakistan an important partner in the region, want to see it successful: US

Pakistan an important partner in the region, want to see it successful: US

"They are suffering from the threat of terrorism every single day. And we are mindful of the challenges that they are facing politically and economically as well," US said

Press Trust of India Washington
Pakistan an important partner in the region, want to see it successful: US

Last Updated : May 17 2023 | 7:44 AM IST
Describing Islamabad as an important partner in the region, the White House on Tuesday said it wants to see a successful Pakistan.

"We want to see Pakistan be a success. And we want to see the Pakistan government live up to the strongest aspirations of the Pakistani people," John Kirby, Coordinator for Strategic Communications at the National Security Council in the White House, told reporters at the White House.

"Pakistan is an important partner in the region. They are suffering from the threat of terrorism every single day. And we are mindful of the challenges that they are facing politically and economically as well. In the United States, they will continue to find a good friend," Kirby said in response to a question.

At a separate news conference, State Department's Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel said the United States does not choose a political party or a particular candidate when it comes to Pakistan or any other country.

"As it relates to Pakistan, our view is that a strong, stable, prosperous Pakistan is key to a strong and stable US-Pakistan relationship," Patel said in response to a question.

Topics :Pakistan United StatesTerrorism

First Published: May 17 2023 | 12:04 PM IST

