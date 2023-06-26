Pakistan Army sacks officers for failure of duty during May 9 violence

Pakistan Army has taken action against several officers for their failure to protect military installations during violent protests on May 9.

The protests occurred after the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan and resulted in the vandalism of over 20 military installations and government buildings, including the Lahore Corps Commander House, Mianwali air base, and the ISI building in Faisalabad. The Army headquarters in Rawalpindi was also attacked.

The Pakistan Army conducted two investigations into the protests carried out by supporters of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party. As a result, three officers, including a Lieutenant-General, have been removed from their positions, and disciplinary proceedings have been completed against three major generals and seven brigadiers.

Military spokesman Major General Arshad Sharif emphasised that all individuals involved in the May 9 violence would be punished according to the Constitution and the law. He described the incident as "extremely disappointing, condemnable, and a black chapter in the history of our country." He also referred to it as "a conspiracy against Pakistan."

"After a deliberate accountability process, keeping the requests of in-court inquiries in view, disciplinary proceedings were initiated against those who failed to keep the security and honour of garrisons, military installations, Jinnah House and General Headquarters intact," he said.

While addressing a press conference, Sharif added that, "The events of May 9 have proven what enemies couldn't do in 76 years, a bunch of miscreants and their facilitators did."

The government and military responded strongly to the May 9 violence, promising to take action against those responsible. Consequently, an ongoing crackdown is taking place to apprehend and punish the culprits involved in the protests.

Former cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan was arrested and bundled into a prison van by paramilitary rangers on May 9th on charges of corruption at the Islamabad High Court. The public arrest sparked violent protests in the country by his supporters.

