IBM to acquire software firm Apptio from Vista Equity Partners for $4.6 bn

IBM said it will finance the deal with cash on hand and expects the transaction to close in the latter half of 2023

Reuters

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2023 | 5:22 PM IST
IBM said on Monday it will acquire cloud software company Apptio from Vista Equity Partners for $4.6 billion in cash, in the latest deal to bolster its capabilities in cloud and automation.
 
Share of IBM were down less than 1% in premarket trading.
 
IBM said it will finance the deal with cash on hand and expects the transaction to close in the latter half of 2023.
 
Founded in 2007, Seattle-based Apptio helps companies manage and understand their spending on cloud services and offers functionalities such as IT budgeting, forecasting and financial analyses.

First Published: Jun 26 2023 | 5:22 PM IST

