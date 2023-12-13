Home / World News / Pakistan extends Haj application submission deadline till December 22

Pakistan extends Haj application submission deadline till December 22

The move comes when the country's foreign reserves are depleting and to attract more foreign exchange

The announcement comes after the government's decision to slash Haj expenses | Photo: Bloomberg
ANI Asia

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 13 2023 | 09:36 AM IST
The Pakistani government announced the extension of the Haj application submission deadline by another 10 days until December 22, after the previous deadline expired on Tuesday, The News International reported.

The Pakistan-based news daily reported that Pakistan's Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony said that the government abolished the five-year ban on Haj-e-Badal--the Haj performed by a person on account of another.

The move comes when the country's foreign reserves are depleting and to attract more foreign exchange, the government announced that those paying their dues in dollars from abroad will be declared as "winners" without the need for ballotting.

Furthermore, the ministry also underscored that Haj applications in the sponsorship scheme are being received on a "first come first served" basis.

It reported that pilgrims who have performed Haj in the last five years are also allowed to apply for Haj 2024.

The announcement comes after the government's decision to slash Haj expenses by Rs 100,000 PKR with the next year's pilgrimage set to cost Rs 1,075,000 PKR to around 89,605 Pakistanis expected to perform Haj under the government scheme.

Pilgrims can choose between both long and short-term packages spanning over 38 to 42 and 20 to 25 days, respectively, The News International reported.

Meanwhile, women, for the first time in history, will have the opportunity to undertake the sacred journey without the traditional requirement of a male companion.

Furthermore, the government would provide free-of-cost mobile SIMs with roaming internet packages to the Pakistani pilgrims.

The News International reported that Pakistan has secured 179,000 Haj seats, with half reserved for private Haj operators.

Topics :Pakistan Haj pilgrimagePakistan governmentHaj Committee of India

First Published: Dec 13 2023 | 09:35 AM IST

