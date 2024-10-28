Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / Pakistan launches vaccination drive amid rising polio cases nationwide

Pakistan launches vaccination drive amid rising polio cases nationwide

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif recently met with front-line health workers, urging them to ensure no child was left unvaccinated by going door-to-door

Polio
Pakistan and Afghanistan are the only two countries in the world where the spread of polio has never been stopped. | Photo: Shutterstock
AP Islamabad
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2024 | 1:09 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Pakistan began a nationwide vaccination campaign on Monday to protect 45 million children from polio after a surge in new cases that has hampered years of efforts to stop the disease in one of the two countries where it has never been eradicated.

Pakistan regularly launches such campaigns, but violence targeting the health workers and police assigned to escort them is common. Militants falsely claim the vaccination campaigns are a Western conspiracy to sterilise children.

The campaign is the third this year and will continue until Sunday in response to the alarming increase in polio cases, said Ayesha Raza Farooq, the prime minister's adviser for the polio eradication programme.

We are re-energised in our efforts to combat polio, she said in a statement.

During the door-to-door campaign, children younger than 5 will be vaccinated and given drops of Vitamin A supplements to enhance their immunity.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif recently met with front-line health workers, urging them to ensure no child was left unvaccinated by going door-to-door.

More From This Section

Indonesia's Prez wants key buildings in new capital ready in 4 years

Olympus CEO resigns after allegations of illegal drug purchase, shares fall

Israel, Iran playing dangerous game that will be impossible to contain

Asset managers roll out new ETFs to tap in to artificial intelligence buzz

Meet Ashwin Ramaswami: Gen Z Indian democrat targeting GOP stronghold

Anwarul Haq, who is the coordinator of the National Emergency Operations Centre for Polio Eradication, also urged parents to fully cooperate with polio workers. Polio has no cure, but it can be prevented with this readily available vaccine, he said.

Pakistan has recorded 41 cases across 71 districts so far this year, Farooq said. Most were reported from southwestern Balochistan and southern Sindh province, following by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and eastern Punjab province.

The surge in cases in new locations is worrying authorities since previous cases were from the restive northwest bordering Afghanistan, where the Taliban government in September suddenly stopped a door-to-door vaccination campaign.

Authorities in Pakistan say the Afghan Taliban's recent decision to stop door-to-door anti-polio campaign will have repercussions beyond the Afghan border, as people from both sides frequently travel to each other's country. The World Health Organisation has confirmed 18 polio cases in Afghanistan this year.

Pakistan and Afghanistan are the only two countries in the world where the spread of polio has never been stopped. It is one of the world's most infectious diseases, so it continues to spread anywhere people are not fully vaccinated. In severe cases, polio can cause permanent paralysis and death.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Pakistan seeks additional 10 billion yuan loan from China: Report

Former Pak senator Saleh Shah's guesthouse blown-up by suspected militants

Pakistan ranked 3rd worst country in law and order by World Justice Project

Despicable yet predictable: India slams Pak at UN for raking Kashmir issue

Farooq Abdullah urges Pakistan to stop violence, form friendship with India

Topics :Pakistan polio cases in worldShahbaz Sharif

First Published: Oct 28 2024 | 1:09 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story