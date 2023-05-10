Home / World News / Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif says protesters to be dealt with 'iron fist'

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the deadly protests by the supporters of Imran Khan after his arrest in a corruption case and warned to deal with demonstrators with an iron fist

Press Trust of India Islamabad
May 10 2023
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday condemned the deadly protests by the supporters of former premier Imran Khan after his arrest in a corruption case and warned to deal with demonstrators with an iron fist.

The prime minister made a brief address to the nation after the country was rocked by deadly violence during the last two days which saw attacks on military installations and state properties.

Attack on public property is an act of terrorism and enmity towards the country, the prime minister said, adding that those taking the law into their own hands would be dealt with an iron fist.

They will be given an exemplary punishment, he said.

The premier said the protection of the State and ideology of Pakistan is more precious to us than our lives and we will not allow anyone to conspire against it and vowed to defeat the "nefarious designs of enemies.

Topics :Shehbaz SharifImran KhanPakistan violence

First Published: May 10 2023 | 11:43 PM IST

