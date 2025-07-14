Home / World News / Japan's 91-yr-old former Emperor Akihito hospitalised for heart treatment

Japan's 91-yr-old former Emperor Akihito hospitalised for heart treatment

Akihito abdicated in 2019, handing over the Chrysanthemum Throne to his son, current Emperor Naruhito and now holds the title of Emperor Emeritus

Akihito abdicates in favour of his son Crown Prince Naruhito on May 1
Akihito abdicated in 2019, handing over the Chrysanthemum Throne to his son, current Emperor Naruhito and now holds the title of Emperor Emeritus.
AP Tokyo
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 14 2025 | 4:35 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Japan's 91-year-old former Emperor Akihito was hospitalised Monday to adjust his heart medication, palace officials said.

Akihito was diagnosed in May with myocardial ischemia, an asymptomatic heart condition of reduced blood flow from the coronary arteries to the heart muscle. He has since been on medication to improve blood flow to his heart while avoiding excessive exercise and reducing liquid intake.

Akihito abdicated in 2019, handing over the Chrysanthemum Throne to his son, current Emperor Naruhito and now holds the title of Emperor Emeritus.

After two months on the medication, doctors found little improvement in Akinito's condition and decided to give him an additional treatment to alleviate the burden on his heart, the Imperial Household Agency said. 

Monday's hospitalisation was to carefully determine the right dose of the new medication to avoid side effects, while monitoring his heart by electrocardiogram and other examination, the IHA said.

In 2012, Akihito underwent a coronary artery bypass surgery. Three years ago, he was diagnosed with right heart failure caused by tricuspid valve insufficiency.

Akihito was seen in the back seat of a palace car, wearing a white surgical mask and accompanied by his wife, Empress Emerita Michiko, as he was taken to the hospital.

Palace officials said they couldn't say how long Akihito would have to be hospitalised. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Vietnam to ban fossil-fuel motorcycles in central Hanoi from July 2026

Fireworks, warplanes, axes: Here's how France celebrates Bastille Day

South Korea to order fuel switch checks on Boeing jets after AI171 crash

King Charles to host Trump for state visit between September 17-19

North Korea sent over 12 million artillery shells to Russia, says Seoul

Topics :Japanhealth

First Published: Jul 14 2025 | 4:34 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story