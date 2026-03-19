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Pentagon seeks $200 billion more to fund ongoing Iran war: Report

Congress is bracing for a new spending request but it is not clear the White House has transmitted the request for consideration. It is unclear the spending request would have support

Iran war, Tehran, Israel strikes, Iran
People walk at the site of a strike, amid the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Tehran, Iran | File Photo: Reuters
AP Washington
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 19 2026 | 9:09 PM IST
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The Pentagon is seeking $200 billion in additional funds for the Iran war, a senior administration official says.

The department sent the request to the White House, according to the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the private information.

It's an extraordinarily high number and comes on top of extra funding the Defence Department already received last year in President Donald Trump's big tax cuts bill.

Congress is bracing for a new spending request but it is not clear the White House has transmitted the request for consideration. It is unclear the spending request would have support.

The new funding request was first reported by The Washington Post. Asked about the figure at a press conference Thursday, Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth did not directly confirm the figure, saying it could change. But he said "we're going back to Congress and our folks there to to ensure that we're properly funded".

"It takes money to kill bad guys," Hegseth said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :US PentagonPentagonIsrael Iran ConflictUS Iran tensions

First Published: Mar 19 2026 | 9:09 PM IST

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