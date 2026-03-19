WTO reforms, e-commerce, investment facilitation to dominate MC14 talks

“This ministerial is broadly being termed as the reform ministerial because there are multiple issues that the countries have been nudging. Reform is not expected as an outcome of this ministerial, but as a pathway for reforming WTO. That will be part of the agenda – what can be the credible pathway, whether we should go towards that pathway and whether the member (nations) should discuss reform as an agenda for coming out with certain solutions, suggestions for the next ministerial,” a senior government official said on Thursday.