WTO reforms, e-commerce, investment facilitation to dominate MC14 talks

India expects detailed discussions on the matter related to e-commerce as it is an evolving area of trade – and a matter that has been discussed for 28 years now.
Under a WTO moratorium, countries do not impose customs duties on cross-border e-commerce transactions. WTO member nations have periodically agreed to extend the moratorium and have been divided on the issue.
Developing countries, such as India, have been batting for policy space to impose customs duties on electronic transmissions, holding that the moratorium has adversely impacted their revenue collections. Developed countries, including the United States (US) and Australia, want an extension of the moratorium. During the 13th WTO ministerial conference in 2024, nations agreed to maintain the current practice of not imposing customs duties on electronic transmissions until the next ministerial conference scheduled for next week.