Thursday, August 28, 2025 | 11:48 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Trump slammed for 50% tariff on India while sparing China over Russian oil

Trump slammed for 50% tariff on India while sparing China over Russian oil

Democrats say Trump's new tariff on India is unfair and politically motivated, accusing him of letting China off the hook despite being the top buyer of Russian crude oil

US TARIFFS, RETAIL

The statement came a day after a fresh round of 25 per cent tariffs on Indian goods came into effect, taking the total to 50 per cent | Illustration: Ajaya Mohanty

Swati Gandhi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2025 | 11:47 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Criticising US President Donald Trump’s decision to double tariffs on India, the US House Foreign Affairs Committee (Democrats) on Thursday (IST) accused the administration of unfairly singling out New Delhi while sparing China—despite its far greater imports of Russian oil.
 
In a post on X, the panel said:
 
“Instead of imposing sanctions on China or others purchasing larger amounts of Russian oil, Trump’s singling out India with tariffs, hurting Americans, and sabotaging the US-India relationship in the process.”
 
They added pointedly: “It’s almost like it’s not about Ukraine at all.”
 

Trump’s 50% tariff on India takes effect

 
The statement came a day after a fresh round of 25 per cent tariffs on Indian goods came into effect, taking the total to 50 per cent—the highest imposed on any US trading partner. The hike, announced on August 6, followed Trump’s criticism of India for continuing to buy Russian crude oil amid Washington’s push for a peace deal in Ukraine.
 

Also Read

Indian shrimp sector crisis, US tariffs on shrimp exports, shrimp export losses India, $1 billion shrimp loss, vannamei shrimp exports, 50 count shrimp price drop, farm-gate shrimp prices India, Rs 70/kg shrimp price fall, Indian seafood export impac

Avanti, Apex Frozen & other shrimp stocks fell up to 12% on tariff woes

Scott Bessent, US Treasury Secretary

'Not worried about rupee becoming a reserve currency': US Secy Bessent

Market crash, market fall, stock market, global market

Stock Market LIVE: Tariff troubles D-St; Sensex down 250pts, Nifty at 24,650; IT, realty, pharma dip

oil refinery

Why India's Russian oil imports sparked US tariffs amid Ukraine peace talks

cotton, cotton plant, farmers

Centre extends cotton import duty exemption amid US tariff pressure

 

Democrats flag inconsistency, share NYT criticism

 
Sharing a report by The New York Times, the Democratic panel reinforced its stance, noting that China—Russia’s largest energy customer—had not faced similar consequences.
 
The article highlighted that while India was penalised, “China, the largest importer of Russian energy, is still purchasing oil at discount prices and has so far been spared similar punishment.”
 

Peter Navarro calls Ukraine conflict ‘Modi’s war’

 
Hours after the new tariffs kicked in, White House Trade Adviser Peter Navarro escalated rhetoric against New Delhi. Speaking to Bloomberg Television, he described the Ukraine war as “Modi’s war,” stating:
 
“I mean Modi’s war, because the road to peace runs, in part, through New Delhi.”
 

India can get tariff relief by cutting oil ties with Russia: Navarro

 
Navarro said India could receive an immediate 25 per cent tariff rollback if it stopped buying Russian oil.
 
“It’s real easy. India can get 25 per cent off tomorrow if it stops buying Russian oil and helps to feed the war machine,” he claimed.
 

China escapes sanctions as Trump doubles down on India

 
Despite Beijing continuing to import large volumes of Russian oil, the Trump administration has taken no similar action against China. Analysts have pointed out the irony, given the ongoing trade tensions between Washington and Beijing.
 
India pushes back against pressure
 
Prime Minister Narendra Modi this week reiterated that India would not compromise on the interests of its farmers, cattle-rearers, and small-scale industries, despite growing international pressure.
 
Earlier, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) sharply criticised the US move, calling the tariffs “unjustified, unfair, and unreasonable.” New Delhi also warned it would take “all necessary actions” to protect its national interests.

More From This Section

Robin Westman, Minneapolis school shooter

'Nuke India, Kill Trump': Chilling message on Minneapolis shooter's gun

Kim Jong, kim, jong, North Korea leader

Kim Jong Un to attend Xi's military parade in Beijing alongside Putin

US companies, US jobs hiring, hiring

Firms boost economic data products as trust in official US statistics wanes

Susan Monarez

Trump admin ousts CDC Director Susan Monarez following vaccine clash

Peter Navarro

Navarro calls Ukraine conflict 'Modi's war', links tariffs to Russian oil

Topics : Trump tariffs US India relations India-Russia ties BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 28 2025 | 11:38 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver PriceMotilal Oswal Stock PickVisa Fraud in DelhiDuleep Trophy 2025 LiveGarena Free Fire Max code TodayDividend Stocks TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon