Brahmins profiteering off Indians: Trump adviser Navarro justifies tariffs

Brahmins profiteering off Indians: Trump adviser Navarro justifies tariffs

White House trade adviser Peter Navarro alleged Indian refiners profit from Russian crude, calling India a 'laundromat for the Kremlin'

Trump adviser Navarro says ‘Brahmins profiteering’; defends US tariffs on India

White House trade adviser Peter Navarro accuses “Brahmins” in India of profiteering from Russian oil while defending US tariffs. India rejects allegations. | Photo: Reuters

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2025 | 9:52 AM IST

White House Trade Adviser Peter Navarro has accused “Brahmins” in India of “profiteering at the expense of the Indian people” while defending the United States’ decision to raise tariffs on Indian imports to 50 per cent.
 
In an interview with Fox News on Sunday (local time), Navarro said Indian refiners were profiting from discounted Russian crude oil. “Before Putin invaded Ukraine in February 2022, India barely bought Russian oil. Very small amounts. What happened? Russian refiners got into bed with big oil in India. Putin gives Modi a discount on crude, they refine it, and then ship it to Europe, Africa, and Asia at a big premium. They make a ton of money,” he said.
 
 

‘India a laundromat for the Kremlin’

Navarro continued the narrative that India’s trade directly aids Russia in its war in Ukraine. “What’s wrong with that picture? It fuels the Russian war machine. India is essentially a laundromat for the Kremlin. It kills Ukrainians. And what do US taxpayers have to do? Send more money so Ukraine can defend itself,” Navarro said.
 
Navarro also linked tariffs to India’s trade policies. “On top of that, 25 per cent of the 50 per cent tariff is because India has the highest tariffs in the world. They won’t let us sell to them, so who gets hurt? Workers in America, taxpayers in America, Ukrainians being killed by Russian drones,” he said.
 

‘Brahmins profiteering’

While calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi a “great leader”, he questioned New Delhi’s relations with Moscow and Beijing. “I don’t understand why he’s getting into bed with Putin and Xi Jinping when he’s the leader of the biggest democracy in the world… Please understand what’s going on here,” Navarro said. 

Adding, “You’ve got Brahmins profiteering at the expense of the Indian people. We need that to stop.” 
Navarro’s remarks followed comments by Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who last month said that Indian refiners had earned “$16 billion in excess profits” from Russian crude. “Before Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine, less than 1 per cent of India’s oil came from Russia, and now I believe it’s up to 42 per cent. … Some of the richest families in India” benefited, he told CNBC.
 

India rejects ‘profiteering’ allegations

India has consistently rejected the allegation of profiteering. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on August 23, “If you have a problem buying oil or refined products from India, don’t buy it. Nobody forces you to buy it. But Europe buys, America buys, so you don’t like it, don’t buy it.” 
Indian officials have also described Washington’s stance as hypocritical, pointing out that both the US and the European Union continue to import Russian goods.
 

Modi’s talks with Xi, Putin at Tianjin

Navarro’s remarks came as PM Modi met Chinese President Xi Jinping during the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Tianjin. During the summit, Xi made a jab at Trump, stating that the SCO should “stand firm against hegemony, bullying, and bluster”. 
At the summit, PM Modi also warmly greeted Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is scheduled to visit India in December.
 

First Published: Sep 01 2025 | 9:52 AM IST

