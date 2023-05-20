Home / World News / PM Modi meets Ukranian President Zelenskyy in Hiroshima on G7 sidelines

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the G7 summit here.

Press Trust of India Hiroshima
PM Modi meets Ukranian President Zelenskyy in Hiroshima on G7 sidelines

1 min read Last Updated : May 20 2023 | 3:36 PM IST
It is the first in-person meeting between the two leaders after the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February last year.

"PM @narendramodi held talks with President @ZelenskyyUa during the G-7 Summit in Hiroshima," the prime minister's office tweeted.

The prime minister arrived in Hiroshima on Friday to attend the annual summit of the G7 grouping in the first leg of his three-nation tour that will also take him to Papua New Guinea and Australia.

The Ukrainian president is also attending the G7 summit following an invitation by Japan, the current chair of the powerful grouping.

First Published: May 20 2023 | 4:34 PM IST

