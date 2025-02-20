Pope Francis 'alert and responsive' as health shows slight improvement

Pope Francis’ health condition has remained stable, with blood tests indicating a ‘slight improvement’ in key inflammation markers, the Vatican reported. He has been hospitalised for six days due to pneumonia and a complex bronchial infection.

On Wednesday, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni visited the Pope in the hospital for 20 minutes. She described him as ‘alert and responsive’ and in good spirits.

Meloni is the first confirmed visitor outside of the Pope’s medical team and secretaries since his admission to Rome’s Gemelli hospital, where popes have a designated suite on the 10th floor.

Double pneumonia

The Vatican stated that Pope Francis was able to get out of bed and eat, following confirmation that he has double pneumonia and asthmatic bronchitis. According to doctors, he is experiencing a polymicrobial respiratory tract infection, meaning his respiratory system has been affected by a mix of viruses, bacteria, and possibly other organisms, as reported by news agency Associated Press.

At 88, Pope Francis remains vulnerable to complications due to his existing health conditions. His use of a wheelchair and limited physical activity make it harder for him to clear fluid buildup in his lungs.

Meredith McCormack, director of pulmonary and critical care medicine at Johns Hopkins University, emphasised the importance of monitoring his response to treatment, which may include physiotherapy to help clear his lungs. “Lack of worsening would be an encouraging sign,” McCormack said, according to Associated Press.

Francis was admitted to Gemelli Hospital on Friday last week after his bronchitis, which had persisted for a week, took a turn for the worse. By Monday, medical staff diagnosed him with a polymicrobial respiratory tract infection, indicating the presence of multiple viruses, bacteria, and possibly other organisms in his respiratory system. Late on Tuesday, the Vatican reported that a chest CT scan had confirmed the onset of bilateral pneumonia alongside asthmatic bronchitis. His treatment includes cortisone and antibiotics.

