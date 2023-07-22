Home / World News / Prez Erdogan discusses extension of Black Sea grain deal with Zelenskyy

Prez Erdogan discusses extension of Black Sea grain deal with Zelenskyy

Russia and Ukraine, both have warned each other against the travelling of ships in the Black Sea, saying that it will be considered as "potential military cargo"

ANI Europe
Photo: PTI

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 22 2023 | 8:05 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed the extension of the Black Sea grain deal with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy over a phone call, Al Jazeera reported on Friday.

"The leaders discussed in detail the extension of the Black Sea Grain Corridor Agreement during the phone call held at the request of President Zelenskyy of Ukraine," the Turkish Communications Directorate said on Twitter.

During the conversation, Erdogan also emphasised that Turkey has made "intense efforts" to maintain peace.

On July 17, Russia announced it was suspending its participation in a UN-brokered deal that allowed the export of Ukrainian grain. The agreement, brokered by Turkey and the United Nations in July 2022, was scheduled to expire at 5 pm ET.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov announced that Moscow will not renew the agreement, saying it "has been terminated." The deal had allowed Ukraine to export grain by sea, as per the CNN report.

In withdrawing from the Black Sea Grain Initiative, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that its government was removing guarantees for safe navigation in the Black Sea, according to CNN.

Russia and Ukraine, both have warned each other against the travelling of ships in the Black Sea, saying that it will be considered as "potential military cargo".

Moscow had also accused Ukraine of using the Black Sea grain corridor for "combat purposes".

While, Kyiv hit back at Moscow, stating that Russia must stop playing hunger games with people around the world.

Also Read

Turkey reduced defence industry's foreign dependency in 2 decades: Erdogan

Erdogan calls for 'unity, solidarity' after securing historic third term

Turkish President Erdogan announces govt's plan to hold elections on May 14

Putin may attend nuclear power plant inauguration in Turkey: Report

Erdogan appoints former US bank executive as Turkish central bank chief

Russia comes under pressure at UN Security Council to avoid food crisis

Judge sets a trial date for next May in Trump's classified documents case

Gambia in advanced stage of exploring legal action over Indian cough syrup

Ray-Ban, Oakley maker accused in lawsuit of inflating prices 1,000%

Amazon to make some employees relocate for return to office mandate

Topics :Tayyip ErdoganTurkeyUkraine

First Published: Jul 22 2023 | 8:05 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story