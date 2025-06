Putin has no plans to talk to Trump after US strikes on Iran: Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin has no immediate plans to dial his US counterpart Donald Trump after the US bombardment of Iranian nuclear facilities, the Kremlin said on Sunday.

There are no such plans, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. However, he added that a call can be quickly arranged in case of need.

His remarks came when asked about the possibility of a phone call between Trump and Putin after US strikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities on Sunday.

The US attacked Iran's Fordo, Isfahan and Natanz nuclear sites, aiming to destroy the country's nuclear programme. US President Donald Trump warned of additional strikes if Iran retaliates.