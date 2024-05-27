United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has called an early general election for July 4, leading to a significant political shakeup within the Conservative Party. At least 78 Conservative Members of Parliament (MPs) have announced their decision not to stand for re-election.

Most recently, key cabinet ministers Michael Gove and Andrea Leadsom both released statements on Friday evening, explaining their decisions to leave politics. This letter was also shared by Gove and Leadsom on their respective social media pages.

Housing Minister Gove’s letter, shared on social media, acknowledged the pressures of political life and the need for new leadership. “We are volunteers who willingly choose our fate. And the chance to serve is wonderful. But there comes a moment when you know that it is time to leave. That a new generation should lead,” he wrote.

Leadsom, in her letter to Sunak, stated, “After careful reflection, I have decided not to stand as a candidate in the forthcoming election.” This sentiment is echoed by former Prime Minister Theresa May and former Defence Minister Ben Wallace, who had previously announced their departures from frontline politics.

Their announcements have heightened the sense of upheaval within the party, which faces strong electoral challenges across the country.

Rishi Sunak spends first ‘campaigning’ Saturday with advisors

Following the election call, Prime Minister Sunak is reportedly spending his first Saturday of the campaign in discussions with his closest advisers, a move described as ‘unusual’ by political observers. This has sparked criticism from Opposition members, including Labour MP Stella Creasy who commented, “Sunak is already in need of a duvet day. Britain is already in need of a different government,” according to a report by The Guardian. However, these claims were dismissed, with Sunak reportedly campaigning in his Yorkshire constituency.

Conservative Minister Bim Afolami defended Sunak’s strategy, stating, “I think a lot of those things are fluff… The important thing is that we frame this election correctly.”

Sunak’s campaign included a visit to the Titanic Quarter in Belfast on Friday, where he faced questions about the party’s prospects in the upcoming election.

Meanwhile, Labour party leader Keir Starmer is actively campaigning, focusing on criticisms of the Conservative government's economic management and rising living costs.

The political landscape seems to be shifting, as per the recent YouGov poll. Labour’s lead over the Conservatives has narrowed. Conducted on Thursday and Friday, the poll indicates Labour’s support dropped by two points to 44 per cent, while the Conservatives gained one point, reaching 22 per cent.