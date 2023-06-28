Home / World News / Rishi Sunak lands in the eye of the storm due to his pen; here's why

Rishi Sunak lands in the eye of the storm due to his pen; here's why

Rishi Sunak's office maintains that the PM has never used the pen's erasing feature and will never do so

BS Web Team New Delhi
Photo: Reuters

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 28 2023 | 6:50 PM IST
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has been embroiled in yet another controversy after it was revealed that he has been using erasable ink pens during his tenure at 10 Downing Street.
The discovery made by The Guardian raises fresh security concerns about the confidentiality of the documents and other vital records that Sunak may have signed.

The prime minister is frequently seen using disposable "Pilot V" fountain pens during his time as chancellor and prime minister, according to the publication.
He has been photographed using the same pen to take cabinet notes, work on government papers, and sign official letters in the UK and at international summits.

The pen, which costs 4.75 pounds, has an "erasable ink" logo. The pen is marketed as "ideal for those learning to write with ink because if you make a mistake, the ink erases using standard ink eradicators."
This raises concerns as his handwritten notes and other documents where he has used ink can be erased.

Sunak's office, on the other hand, maintains that the PM has never used the pen's 'erasing' feature and will never do so.
“This is a pen provided by and used widely by the civil service. The prime minister has never used the erase function and nor would he," Sunak's press secretary was quoted as saying.

Meanwhile, Sunak's opponents used the opportunity to take potshots at him and held the UK PM accountable for his actions.
“When trust in politicians is at an all-time low, the PM signing official documents in erasable ink could push it through the floor and into the basement," said Tom Brake, a former Liberal Democrat MP.

“Erasable ink, lost mobile phones, and disappearing WhatsApp messages all add to a picture of a cavalier attitude towards ensuring the government is accountable for its actions.”

First Published: Jun 28 2023 | 6:50 PM IST

