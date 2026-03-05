Home / World News / Russia accuses US, Israel of dragging Arab nations into wider West Asia war

Russia accuses US, Israel of dragging Arab nations into wider West Asia war

Russia's Foreign Ministry, in a statement on Thursday, accused the U.S. and Israel of deliberately trying to draw Arab Gulf states into a wider conflagration

Vladimir Putin, Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin (Photo: PTI)
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 05 2026 | 3:47 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
Russia on Thursday accused the United States and Israel of trying to drag Arab countries into a wider Middle East conflict by provoking Iran into striking targets across the region and said there was no sign Washington and Tel Aviv would let up.
 
Arab states in the Gulf, all close US allies - some of which also have close ties with Russia - have come under Iranian drone and missile attacks since the United States and Israel launched their air strikes on Iran on Saturday.
 
Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke by phone to leaders of four Arab Gulf states on Monday, offering to use Moscow's ties to Iran to relay concerns about Tehran's strikes on oil infrastructure across the region.
 
Russia's Foreign Ministry, in a statement on Thursday, accused the U.S. and Israel of deliberately trying to draw Arab Gulf states into a wider conflagration.
 
"They deliberately provoked Iran into retaliatory strikes against targets in some Arab countries, which led to human and material losses, which the Russian side deeply regrets," the ministry said.
 
"In doing so, they (Washington and Tel Aviv) are trying to drag the Arabs into a war for someone else's interests".
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

China's $23.9 bn port push: How Beijing is reshaping global maritime trade

Israel-Iran conflict: Who are the Kurds and why are they in focus again

What is force majeure and why are global energy firms invoking it now

Iran state TV airs ayatollah call for 'shedding blood' of Israelis, Trump

Iran promises to avenge US sinking of warship in Indian Ocean waters

Topics :RussiaUnited StatesIsrael Iran ConflictUS Iran tensions

First Published: Mar 05 2026 | 3:47 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story