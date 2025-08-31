Home / World News / Russia, China oppose discriminatory sanctions against Brics nations: Putin

Russia, China oppose discriminatory sanctions against Brics nations: Putin

The Russian president said that Moscow and Beijing take a "common stand against discriminatory sanctions that hinder the socioeconomic development" of Brics members and the world at large

Vladimir Putin, Putin
Putin's remarks came in the backdrop of US President Donald Trump threatening the member countries of Brics with 10 per cent tariffs. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Tianjin
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 31 2025 | 11:36 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Russia and China have taken a common stand against "discriminatory sanctions" that hinder the socioeconomic development of Brics member countries, Russian President Vladimir Putin has said.

Putin, who arrived here to attend the Shanghai Cooperation (SCO) summit, made the remarks in an interview with China's state-run Xinhua news agency.

He said that Russia and China are paying special attention to mobilising additional resources for critical infrastructure projects, and stand united in strengthening Brics' ability to address pressing global challenges. 

ALSO READ: Russian President Putin arrives in Tianjin to attend 2025 SCO Summit

The Russian president said that Moscow and Beijing take a "common stand against discriminatory sanctions that hinder the socioeconomic development" of Brics members and the world at large.

Putin's remarks came in the backdrop of US President Donald Trump threatening the member countries of Brics with 10 per cent tariffs.

Brics is an intergovernmental organisation comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. Saudi Arabia, Iran, Ethiopia, Egypt, Argentina and the United Arab Emirates have joined Brics as its new members.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is due to meet Putin on the sidelines of the SCO summit being held here from Sunday to Monday.

In the written interview with Xinhua, Putin said Russia and China support reforming the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank.

He added that the two sides share the view that a new financial system must be built on the principles of "openness and true equity", which can provide equal and non-discriminatory access to its tools for all countries and reflect the real standing of member states in the global economy. 

"We seek progress for the benefit of all humanity. I am confident that Russia and China will continue to work together towards this noble goal, aligning our efforts to ensure the prosperity of our great nations," he said.

Besides attending the summit and holding talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Putin will also attend China's V-Day parade to commemorate the 80th anniversary of its victory against Japan in WWII.

He hoped that the SCO Tianjin Summit will inject powerful new momentum into the 10-member organisation and strengthen its capacity to respond to contemporary challenges and threats, and consolidate solidarity across the shared Eurasian space.

"All this will help shape a fairer multipolar world order," he said.

The SCO's appeal lies in its simple but powerful principles: a firm commitment to its founding philosophy, openness to equal cooperation, not targeting third parties, and respect for the national characteristics and uniqueness of each nation, he said.

"Drawing on these values, the SCO contributes to shaping a fairer, multipolar world order, grounded in international law, with the central coordinating role of the United Nations," he said.

"I am confident that, through our joint efforts, we will give the SCO new momentum, modernising it to meet the demands of the time," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Macron's decision to recognise Palestinian state in Sept angers Israel, US

Trump to issue executive order to mandate voter ID for every vote

China's manufacturing activity shrinks for fifth straight month in August

White House moves forward on plans for 'Department of War': Report

Israeli airstrike kills Houthi rebel prime minister in Yemen's Sanaa

Topics :Vladimir PutinRussiaBRICSChina

First Published: Aug 31 2025 | 11:36 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story