PM Modi meets China's Xi in Tianjin, stresses mutual trust, respect in ties

PM Modi meets China's Xi in Tianjin, stresses mutual trust, respect in ties

The meeting comes at a time when India and China are working to improve relations following a sudden downturn in India-US ties triggered by US President Donald Trump's tariff policy

PM Modi shaking hands with Xi Jinping

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Tianjin on Sunday. (Photo: X/@ANI)

Rishabh Sharma New Delhi
Last Updated : Aug 31 2025 | 10:54 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday held bilateral talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping started on the sidelines of the two-day Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Tianjin. This is the first meeting between the two leaders in 10 months.
 
The meeting comes at a time when India and China are working to improve relations following a sudden downturn in India-US ties triggered by US President Donald Trump's tariff policy. 
  During his meeting with Xi, PM Modi said New Delhi is determined to take the bilateral relationship forward based on "mutual trust, respect and sensitivity". 
 
 
  "We had a productive meeting in Kazan. Our relationship got a positive direction. There is peace and stability on the borders," PM Modi said.

"An agreement has been reached between our Special Representatives regarding border management. Kailash Mansarovar Yatra has been resumed. Direct flights between the two countries are also being resumed. The interests of 2.8 billion people of both countries are linked to our cooperation. This will also pave the way for the welfare of the entire humanity," he added.
  In his remarks, Xi Jinping said that both nations need to handle their relationship from a strategic and long-term perspective. "We must also step up to our historic responsibilities to uphold multilateralism, a multipolar world, and more democracy in international institutions and work together for peace and prosperity in Asia and around the world," he said.  PM Modi and Xi last met in October 2024 in Kazan, Russia, on the sidelines of the Brics summit. This is also PM Modi's first visit to China following the Galwan Valley clashes in 2020.
 
PM Modi is also expected to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin before leaving for India on Monday.
 
The SCO summit will begin with an official banquet hosted by Xi Jinping on Sunday. 

Thaw in India-China ties

  The India–China relations nosedived after the deadly Galwan Valley clash in June 2020, the worst border violence in decades, which killed soldiers on both sides and shattered decades of confidence-building. Beijing’s aggressive posture along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), including repeated incursions in Ladakh, eroded trust. India responded with military deployments, bans on Chinese apps, and tighter scrutiny of investments. Trade continued but strategic relations soured, with New Delhi aligning more closely with the US and Quad partners.  However, the Donald Trump-led US administration has unexpectedly brought a new alignment between Beijing and New Delhi, with both sides working to improve diplomatic ties to counter Trump's tariff regime. 
Ahead of his visit to China, PM Modi said it was important for both the countries to work together to bring stability to the world economic order. 
 
In an interview with The Yomiuri Shimbun published during his recent visit to Japan, PM Modi said that New Delhi is ready to advance bilateral ties from a strategic and long-term perspective based on mutual respect, mutual interest and mutual sensitivity.
 
"Given the current volatility in world economy, it is also important for India and China, as two major economies, to work together to bring stability to the world economic order," PM Modi said.  (With inputs from agencies)
  Also Read: Can Russia-India-China overcome history to form a credible alliance?  

Topics : Narendra Modi Xi Jinping SCO summit Shanghai Cooperation Organisation India China relations BS Web Reports

First Published: Aug 31 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

