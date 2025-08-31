Trump to issue executive order to mandate voter ID for every vote

US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that he will issue an executive order to require voter identification from every voter.

"Voter I.D. Must Be Part of Every Single Vote. NO EXCEPTIONS! I Will Be Doing An Executive Order To That End!!!," Trump said on Truth Social.

"Also, No Mail-In Voting, Except For Those That Are Very Ill, And The Far Away Military," he added.

Trump has long questioned the US electoral system and continues to falsely claim that his 2020 loss to Democratic President Joe Biden was the result of widespread fraud. The president and his Republican allies also have made baseless claims about widespread voting by non-citizens, which is illegal and rarely occurs.