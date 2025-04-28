Home / World News / Russia declares a ceasefire in Ukraine on May 8-10 for WWII Victory Day

Russia declares a ceasefire in Ukraine on May 8-10 for WWII Victory Day

It comes as US President Donald Trump's scaled up efforts to broker a peace deal in Ukraine

Russia Ukraine flag, Russia-Ukraine flag
The Kremlin said that Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered the full cessation of hostilities on “humanitarian grounds” for the Victory Day on May 9. | Representational
Associated Press Kyiv
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 28 2025 | 5:13 PM IST
The Kremlin on Monday declared a full ceasefire in Ukraine on May 8-10 as Russia celebrates the Victory Day over Nazi Germany. 
The truce will start on the midnight of May 8 (2100 GMT May 7) and last through May 10. The Kremlin said that Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered the full cessation of hostilities on “humanitarian grounds” for the Victory Day on May 9. 
It comes as US President Donald Trump's scaled up efforts to broker a peace deal in Ukraine. Until that moment, Putin had refused to accept a complete unconditional ceasefire, linking it to a halt in Western arms supplies to Ukraine and Ukraine's mobilisation effort. 
First Published: Apr 28 2025 | 5:13 PM IST

