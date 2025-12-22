Home / World News / Russia fully committed to achieving peace, says US envoy Steve Witkoff

Russia fully committed to achieving peace, says US envoy Steve Witkoff

The negotiations were held between Russia and the United States as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on Washington to increase pressure on Moscow

Jared Kushner and US envoy Steve Witkoff arrive for a meeting with European heads of state and government, together with representatives of the EU, US and NATO, at the Chancellery in Berlin | Reuters
ANI US
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 22 2025 | 7:30 AM IST
US President Donald Trump's foreign envoy, Steve Witkoff, stated that Russia "remains fully committed to achieving peace" in Ukraine as the United States concluded talks with the Russian delegation in Miami, Florida.

In a statement on X, Witkoff said that Russia "highly values" the United States' efforts to resolve the conflict.

The US envoy said, "Over the last two days in Florida, the Russian Special Envoy Kirill Dmitriev held productive and constructive meetings with the American delegation to advance President Trump's peace plan on Ukraine. The American delegation included Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, Jared Kushner, and White House staff member Josh Gruenbaum."

"Russia remains fully committed to achieving peace in Ukraine. Russia highly values the efforts and support of the United States to resolve the Ukrainian conflict and re-establish global security," the statement read.

Earlier, Steve Witkoff and Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine, Rustem Umerov, termed the Ukrainian delegation's meetings with American and European counterparts, in the backdrop of discussions on a peace deal in Miami, "productive and constructive."

In a joint statement, they stated that a separate meeting was held over further development of US President Donald Trump's 20-point plan, aligning positions on a multilateral security guarantee framework, and aligning positions on a US Security guarantee framework for Ukraine.

Rustam Umerov shared the statement on X, which said, "Over the last three days in Florida, the Ukrainian delegation held a series of productive and constructive meetings with American and European partners. The Ukrainian delegation included Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine, Rustem Umerov, and the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Andriy Hnatov."

"The American delegation included Special Envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, as well as White House staff member Josh Gruenbaum. Key European National Security Advisors also joined the discussions to align on a shared strategic approach between Ukraine, the United States, and Europe," the statement added.

"A separate constructive meeting was also held in a US-Ukraine format, during which four key documents were focused on: further development of a 20-point plan, aligning positions on a Multilateral security guarantee framework, aligning positions on a US Security guarantee framework for Ukraine, and further development on an economic and prosperity plan," the statement said.

Ukraine stated it discussed timelines and the next steps for peace.

Umerov stated, "Particular attention was given to discussing timelines and the sequencing of next steps. Ukraine remains fully committed to achieving a just and sustainable peace. Our shared priority is to stop the killing, ensure guaranteed security, and create conditions for Ukraine's recovery, stability, and long-term prosperity.

"Peace must be not only a cessation of hostilities, but also a dignified foundation for a stable future. Ukraine highly values the leadership and support of the United States and the continued close coordination with its partners in the next stages of this important work," the statement read.

Topics :Donald TrumpUS RussiaDonald Trump administrationRussia Ukraine ConflictZelenskyy

First Published: Dec 22 2025 | 7:29 AM IST

