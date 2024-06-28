Russia has sent around 10,000 immigrants to front in Ukraine: Report

Russia has deployed roughly 10,000 immigrants who recently received citizenship to the front in Ukraine after ramping up efforts to enforce military registration among its newest nationals.



Authorities “have already caught more than 30,000” new Russian citizens who had avoided registering with the military, Russia’s chief investigator Alexander Bastrykin said Thursday at a legal conference in St. Petersburg, according to the Interfax news service.

